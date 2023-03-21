Industrial bakery processing equipment market size to grow by USD 3,315.12 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 31% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,315.12 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of new food products due to changing consumer demands and the increasing complexity of the production of food products. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Industrial bakery processing equipment market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver – The market is driven by the rise in demand for frozen bakery products. The demand for frozen food products such as frozen bread, frozen cake and pastries, frozen pizza crust, waffles, donuts, and cookies is increasing among consumers. Moreover, the changes in lifestyles and dietary habits of consumers drive the demand. Frozen food retains freshness and quality, which is increasing their preference among consumers who look for nutritious and appealing products with long shelf lives. The demand for ready-to-bake and ready-to-thaw frozen bakery products is also increasing among consumers. All these factors will drive the growth of the global industrial bakery processing market during the forecast period.

Major Trend – The introduction of new products is a key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, and making strategic alliances with other players or acquiring smaller players to expand their presence and gain access to new products. For example, in November 2020, Schenck Process Holding GmbH acquired Baker Perkins, a UK-based global provider of food processing equipment and aftermarket services for the bakery, confectionery, food extrusion, breakfast cereal, pet food and biscuit, and cookie and cracker end-markets. Such developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge – The existing market for used and refurbished equipment is a major challenge hindering market growth. Most small-scale food manufacturers have limited capital, and hence, prefer used or refurbished equipment. Moreover, used and refurbished food processing equipment is widely available in the market at comparatively lesser prices than new products. However, such availability of used and refurbished equipment may encourage small bakery processors to buy these products. It may reduce sales of new equipment from industrial bakery processing equipment manufacturers, thereby affecting the overall growth of the market.

Industrial bakery processing equipment market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The industrial bakery processing equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Based on the end-user, the market will witness significant growth in the bakery processing industry segment. The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of new food products due to changing consumer demands and the increasing complexity of the production of food products. Moreover, such complexity of production is further increased by these recent product introductions, which are geared toward meeting the shifting consumer demand for taste, flavor, and nutrients. This is expected to increase demand for industrial bakery processing equipment, which can handle a range of materials and serve many purposes across the production line. Hence, such factors will positively affect the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Industrial bakery processing equipment market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial bakery processing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Industrial bakery processing equipment market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the power electronics market, including Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co.

Industrial bakery processing equipment market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial bakery processing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial bakery processing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial bakery processing equipment market vendors

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,315.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

