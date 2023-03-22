Industrial Batch Mixers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Industrial Batch Mixers Among Food Processing Industries Drives Sector

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry by Shear Type, Batch Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is expected to reach $974.1 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Increasing investments in the development of food processing equipment and dynamic regulatory standards for food safety are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for food processing equipment in developing countries is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, cost pressures on manufacturers and the challenges in developing efficient & accurate client-specific solutions restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on shear type, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into low-shear mixers, mid-shear mixers, and high-shear mixers. In 2022, the high-shear mixers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-quality emulsions and solutions production and the growing requirement for industrial mixers with less mixing and processing time. Furthermore, the high-shear mixers segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the industrial batch mixers market is segmented into infant formula & nutritional supplement; soup & sauce; dessert, pudding, and custard; cold emulsion; fruit preparation; and other food applications. In 2022, the infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is expected to account for the share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to stringent safety, hygiene, and nutritional regulations in the food industry and the high demand for nutritional supplements in food products.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Industrial Batch Mixers Among Food Processing Industries

Dynamic Regulatory Standards for Food Safety

Increasing Investments in the Development of Food Processing Equipment

Market Challenges

Cost Pressures and the Development of Efficient & Accurate Client-specific Solutions

Market Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Technologies With Food Processing Equipment

Growing Demand for Food Processing Equipment in Developing Countries

Market Trends

Customization of Food Processing Equipment

Growing Availability of Industrial Batch Mixers With Improved Energy Efficiency





Geographic Review:



Based on geography, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. Asia-Pacific's food processing sector contributes significantly to the economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the growing adoption of disruptive technologies in the food industry across the region, the rising demand for industrial mixers for manufacturing processed food, and the increasing government investments in the food processing sector in the region.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of shear type, batch capacity, application, and country?

What is the historical market for industrial batch mixers in the food industry across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry?

Who are the major players in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Shear Type

Low-shear Mixers

Mid-shear Mixers

High-shear Mixers

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Batch Capacity

Up to 500 liters

501 liters to 2,000 liters

2,001 liters to 10,000 liters

Above 10,000 liters

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Application

Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement

Soup & Sauce

Dessert, Pudding, and Custard

Cold Emulsion

Fruit Preparation

Other Food Applications

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Israel

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Global Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Application



6. Global Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Shear Type



7. Global Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Batch Capacity



8. Global Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ProXES GmbH (Germany)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

ARDE Barinco Inc. (U.S.)

Silverson (U.S.)

Amixon GmbH (Germany)

HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V. (Netherlands)

Charles Ross & Son Company (U.S.)

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH (Germany)

Gericke AG (Switzerland)

Admix Inc. (U.K.)

Frain Industries Inc. (U.S.)

