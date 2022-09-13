U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry Worth $974.1 Million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

·8 min read
Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry by Shear Type (High-shear Mixers, Low-shear Mixers), Batch Capacity (Above 10,000 Liters), Application (Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement, Soup & Sauce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Industrial batch mixers market for Food Industry by Shear Type (High-shear Mixers, Low-shear Mixers), Batch Capacity (Above 10,000 Liters), Application (Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement, Soup & Sauce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029’, the industrial batch mixers market for food industry is expected to reach $974.1 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Industrial batch mixers are equipment used in the food industry for mixing processes. Industrial food mixing refers to the process of combining two or more separate components to produce a certain level of homogeneity. Industrial mixers include mixing systems, cookers, batch mixers, food processors, and blenders, specially designed for mixing food ingredients with or without particles.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for packaged food products, population growth, and investments in food processing equipment. In addition, the growing demand for food processing equipment in developing countries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for this market. However, cost pressure on manufacturers and challenges in developing efficient & accurate client-specific solutions can restrain the market growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. By March 2020, the virus had spread to most countries, with the WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. Governments worldwide imposed nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. The lockdown restrictions impacted manufacturing operations, with production facilities shutting down completely or running at reduced capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety. Most industries came to a standstill due to raw material & workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade. The pandemic impacted industries, including food processing equipment manufacturing. The demand for industrial mixers declined as the manufacturing sector was halted due to the lockdowns imposed by governments, adversely affecting the production of food processing equipment.

However, organizations increased their investments in industrial automation technologies despite the disruption due to the growing health consciousness among consumers. Thus, consumers' increasing preference for processed food products drives the demand for industrial mixers. Although the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the production of industrial mixers worldwide, the market is expected to recover in the coming years.

The industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented based on shear type (low-shear mixers, mid-shear mixers, high-shear mixers), batch capacity (up to 500 liters, 501 liters to 2,000 liters, 2,001 liters to 10,000 liters, above 10,000 liters), application (infant formula & nutritional supplement, soup & sauce, dessert, pudding, and custard, fruit preparation, cold emulsion, other food applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on shear type, in 2022, the high-shear mixers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for food industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-quality emulsions and solutions production and the growing requirement for industrial mixers with less mixing and processing time. Furthermore, the high-shear mixers segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on batch capacity, in 2022, the above 10,000 liters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for food industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for industrial mixers to improve operational efficiency and enable large batch production in food manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the above 10,000 liters segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2022, the infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for vitamins and calcium for the production of infant formulas and the rising need to meet the manufacturing regulatory standards for food safety and quality. Furthermore, the infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for food industry. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the increasing demand for healthy & nutritious food products, increasing government investment to boost food & beverage processing, and rapidly growing food processing organizations in the region. Furthermore, this regional market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely ProXES GmbH (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ARDE Barinco, Inc. (U.S.), Silverson (U.S.), Amixon GmbH (Germany), HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V. (Netherlands), Charles Ross & Son Company (U.S.), BHS-Sonthofen GmbH (Germany), Gericke AG (Switzerland), Admix Inc. (U.K.), and Frain Industries, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Shear Type                           

  • Low-shear Mixers

  • Mid-shear Mixers

  • High-shear Mixers

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Batch Capacity

  • Up to 500 liters

  • 501 liters to 2,000 liters

  • 2,001 liters to 10,000 liters

  • Above 10,000 liters

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Application

  • Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement

  • Soup & Sauce

  • Dessert, Pudding, and Custard

  • Cold Emulsion

  • Fruit Preparation

  • Other Food Applications

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Netherlands

    • Switzerland

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Israel

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

