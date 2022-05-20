U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.07
    -63.72 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,844.13
    -409.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.00
    -261.49 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.18
    -31.04 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.22
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    -0.0560 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7140
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,929.77
    -1,249.62 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.93
    -29.45 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Industrial Batteries Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Battery Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·10 min read

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Batteries Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion), End-Use Industry (Stationary, Motive), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Industrial batteries market size is projected to grow from USD 18.1 billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2027.

The Industrial batteries market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate owing to factors such as increasing demand in plug-in vehicles, rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector, and increasing demand for grid energy storage systems owing to ongoing grid modernization. Availability of low-cost substitutes and issues related to transportation and storage of used or spent batteries are hindering the growth of Industrial batteries market.

Lithium-ion industrial batteries is projected to witness considerable CAGR during the forecast period

Lithium-ion industrial batteries market is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its properties such as lightweight, portable, and smaller in size as compared to other types of batteries, which has increased their adoption in various applications.

The Stationary segment projected to lead the Industrial batteries market from 2022 to 2027

The stationary segment is the fastest-growing Industrial batteries market by end use. Stationary end-use industry comprises of Telecommunication, UPS and Grid level applications . Grid level has the highest CAGR among all the other applications due to the in-grid and off-grid renewable energy deployments which are witnessing steady growth in developed as well as emerging countries. Batteries have been utilized for energy storage applications over many years. However, recently, the battery storage technology has gained higher traction as a resource to support higher levels of electricity generation from renewable energy.

North America projected to account for the maximum share of the global Industrial batteries market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global Industrial batteries market from 2022 to 2027. North America is the world's leading consumer as well as producer of Industrial batteries. The market in the region is driven because of the developed economies such as US and Canada which have large number of industrial batteries manufacturers as well as consumers. This growth and development are mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate in the region, followed by heavy investments across industries, such as electric vehicle and recreational vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Batteries Market

4.2 Industrial Batteries Market, by Battery Type

4.3 Industrial Batteries Market Size, by Stationary End-Use Industry

4.4 Industrial Batteries Market in Europe, by Battery Type and Country

4.5 Industrial Batteries Market, by Region & Battery Type, in 2022

4.6 Industrial Batteries Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plug-In Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems Owing to Ongoing Grid Modernization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Transportation and Storage of Used or Spent Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Telecommunication Sector

5.2.3.2 Increasing Battery Innovation Initiatives by Established Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Usage and Overheating Issues of Industrial Batteries

5.2.4.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Disruptions in Industry

5.5.3 Changes in Strategies to Overcome Supply Chain Constraints

5.5.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Collaboration Between Nexcharge and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tpddl) Launched Grid-Connected Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System

5.6.2 Deployment of Off-Grid Battery Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Project

5.6.3 Saft Group's Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in IoT Platform

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Lithium Metal Battery

5.7.2 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

5.7.3 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

5.7.4 Cobalt-Free Batteries

5.7.5 Metal-Air Batteries

5.7.6 Liquid-Metal Batteries

5.7.7 Potassium Metal Batteries

5.7.8 Zinc Manganese Batteries

5.7.9 Vanadium-Flow Batteries

5.7.10 Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10 Ecosystem

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Introduction

5.13.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.3 Buying Criteria

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Introduction

5.14.2 Methodology

5.14.3 Document Type

5.14.4 Insights

5.14.5 Legal Status of Patents

5.14.6 Top Companies/ Applicants

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

6 Industrial Batteries Market, by Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lead-Acid

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Lead-Acid Batteries in Grid Energy Storage

6.3 Lithium-Ion

6.3.1 Decrease in Prices to Increase Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Less Expensive Batteries to Drive Demand

7 Industrial Batteries Market, Market by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stationary Industrial Batteries

7.2.1 Telecommunication

7.2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups)/Backup

7.2.3 Grid Level

7.3 Motive Industrial Battery

7.3.1 Light Speed Electric Vehicles

7.3.2 Floor Scrubbers

7.3.3 Material Handling

7.3.4 Marine

7.3.5 Recreational Vehicles

8 Industrial Batteries Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.3.1 Star

9.3.2 Emerging Leader

9.3.3 Pervasive

9.3.4 Participant

9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.4.1 Progressive Company

9.4.2 Responsive Company

9.4.3 Dynamic Company

9.4.4 Starting Block

9.5 Industrial Batteries Market: Startup Matrix

9.6 Industrial Batteries Market: Company Footprint

9.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.7.1 Product Launches

9.7.2 Deals

9.7.3 Others

10 Company Profile

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Enersys Inc.

10.1.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.10.3.2 Deals

10.1.1.4 Analyst's View

10.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.1.4.2 Winning Imperatives

10.1.1.4.3 Strategic Choices

10.1.1.4.4 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.2 C&D Technologies, Inc.

10.1.2.1 Business Overview

10.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.2.3 Analyst's View

10.1.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.2.3.2 Strategic Choices

10.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.3 Gs Yuasa Corporation

10.1.3.1 Business Overview

10.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.3.3 Recent Developments

10.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.3.3.2 Deals

10.1.3.3.3 Others

10.1.3.4 Analyst's View

10.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.3.4.2 Winning Imperatives

10.1.3.4.3 Strategic Choices

10.1.3.4.4 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.4 Exide Industries

10.1.4.1 Business Overview

10.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.4.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4.3.1 Others

10.1.5 Crown Battery

10.1.5.1 Business Overview

10.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company

10.1.6.1 Business Overview

10.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.6.3 Recent Developments

10.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.7 Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

10.1.7.1 Business Overview

10.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.8 Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

10.1.8.1 Business Overview

10.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.8.3 Recent Developments

10.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.8.4 Analyst's View

10.1.8.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

10.1.8.4.2 Strategic Choices

10.1.8.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

10.1.9 Sk Innovation

10.1.9.1 Business Overview

10.1.9.1 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.9.2 Recent Developments

10.1.9.2.1 Deals

10.1.9.2.2 Others

10.1.10 Narada Power

10.1.10.1 Business Overview

10.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.10.3 Recent Developments

10.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.10.3.2 Deals

10.1.11 Vision Group

10.1.11.1 Business Overview

10.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.11.3 Recent Developments

10.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.12 Lg Chem

10.1.12.1 Business Overview

10.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.12.3 Recent Developments

10.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.12.3.2 Deals

10.1.13 Yuasa Battery (Thailand) Public Company Limited

10.1.13.1 Business Overview

10.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.14 Hoppecke

10.1.14.1 Business Overview

10.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.14.3 Recent Developments

10.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.14.3.2 Deals

10.1.15 Sunlight

10.1.15.1 Business Overview

10.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.16 Tab

10.1.16.1 Business Overview

10.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.16.3 Recent Developments

10.1.16.3.1 Deals

10.1.17 Relion

10.1.17.1 Business Overview

10.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.17.3 Recent Developments

10.1.17.3.1 Product Launches

10.1.17.3.2 Deals

10.1.17.3.3 Others

10.1.18 Onecharge

10.1.18.1 Business Overview

10.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.18.3 Recent Developments

10.1.18.3.1 Deals

10.1.18.3.2 Product Launches

10.1.18.3.3 Others

10.1.19 Ritar International Group

10.1.19.1 Business Overview

10.1.19.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.1.19.3 Recent Developments

10.1.19.3.1 Others

10.1.20 U.S. Battery Mfg.

10.1.21 Business Overview

10.1.21.1 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Amaron Batteries

10.2.2 Saft Groupe

10.2.3 Rolls Battery

10.2.4 Victron Energy

10.2.5 Northvolt Ab

11 Adjacent Market

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ju5cj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-batteries-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-battery-type-end-use-industry-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301551960.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Why Dollar General Stock Dropped 13.3% This Week

    Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are down 13.3% so far this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news from the discount retailer, but poorly received earnings reports from other retailers like Target and Walmart made investors sell off the entire sector, and Dollar General was not immune. Earlier this week, both Target and Walmart reported their latest quarterly results.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • How long does the average bear market last? Dow, S&P 500 slide toward threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Is Unity Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?

    As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy Now?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock price plunged 13% during after-hours trading on May 18 following its third-quarter earnings release. The networking device maker's revenue stayed nearly flat year over year at $12.