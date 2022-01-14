U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Industrial Belt Drives Learning Market to Record 3.38% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | AB SKF- One of the Leading Companies offers plant belt drive mapping for industrial belt drives under the brand name SKF.| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Belt Drives Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including AB SKF, B&B Manufacturing Inc., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., BEHA Innovation GmbH, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, DUNLOP BTL Ltd., Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Ino Industrial Belting Co. Ltd., Megadyne Group, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., and Navyug (India) Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (industrial V-belt drives, industrial synchronous belt drives, and industrial pulleys), end-user (material handling industry, industrial machinery sector, agriculture industry, mining and mineral industry, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and India), Europe (Germany), North America (US)

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.89%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for industrial belt drives in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Industrial Belt Drives Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

AB SKF - The company offers plant belt drive mapping for industrial belt drives under the brand name SKF.

Dayco IP Holdings LLC- The company offers various types of industrial belt drives such as timing belts, timing belt-in-oil, and others.

Fenner Drives Inc. - The company offers industrial belt drives such as POWERTWIST V and Round Belts, POWERTWIST Wedge Belts, SuperTLink Wedge Belts, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the industrial belt drives market in APAC is predicted to develop at one of the fastest rates. The growing demand for industrial belt drives from developing countries such as China and India is a major driver driving the market forward. People's consuming habits have risen as their population has grown and their per capita income has improved. Furthermore, rising investments in the oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries in this region will propel the industrial belt that drives the market forward. As a result, several industrial belt drive manufacturers in the United States and Europe have relocated their operations to low-cost countries like India and Indonesia with a focus to improve cost savings and expand into new markets. The trend is expected to further intensify during the forecast period due to the saturation of major economies.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Industrial Belt Drives Market Driver:

Through lean management principles, industrial players are increasingly focused on post-manufacturing processes and seeking cost-cutting options in material handling. They're also working to improve client happiness while speeding up the cash cycle. This has prompted the use of automated material handling technology, which will have an impact on many elements of material handling, including loading. Economic growth in Asia and Latin America is predicted to be fueled by rising purchasing power and increased industrial activity in industries such as transmission manufacturing, machine tool applications, and agricultural applications.

  • Industrial Belt Drives Market Trend:

3D printing is being used by vendors to create industrial belt drives. Low-cost manufacturing, shorter lead times, and easy customization of end goods are all advantages of 3D printing. Many manufacturers have turned to 3D printing since the production or assembly process does not require substantial changes for each type of belt drive system. Using precise computer control, the manufacturing process involves selective material deposition. The resolution of material deposition layers can be changed to alter the final product's quality. To make industrial belt drives more successful in warehouse or product loading and shipping industries, leading manufacturers are adopting customized coverings which will drive the industrial belt drives market during the forecasted period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Belt Drives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.38

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB SKF, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Optibelt GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Timken Co., and TotalEnergies SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-belt-drives-learning-market-to-record-3-38-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--ab-skf--one-of-the-leading-companies-offers-plant-belt-drive-mapping-for-industrial-belt-drives-under-the-brand-name-skf-technavio-301460283.html

SOURCE Technavio

