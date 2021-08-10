U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,038.50
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.90
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6240
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,526.50
    -831.16 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.80
    +883.12 (+363.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Industrial Belt Drives Market: Expected Growth of USD 1.31 Billion at a CAGR OF 4% | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial belt drives market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of almost 4%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for automated material handling equipment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Belt Drives Market Analysis Report by Product (Industrial V-belt drives, Industrial synchronous belt drives, and Industrial pulleys), End-User (Material Handling Industry, Industrial Machinery Sector, Agriculture Industry, Mining and mineral industry, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2020-2024":https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-belt-drives-market-industry-analysis

The industrial belt drives market is attributed to the demand for automated material handling equipment and drivers. This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Download Report on Industrial Belt Drives Market

Major Industrial Belt Drives Companies:

  • AB SKF

  • Arntz Optibelt Group

  • Continental AG

  • Dayco IP Holdings LLC

  • Fenner Drives Inc.

  • Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

  • Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.

  • Hutchinson SA

  • Megadyne Group

  • The Timken Co.

Try Before you Buy! Gain Instant Access to Technavio's library of over 17,000+ market research reports at

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Belt Drives Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Industrial V-belt drives - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Industrial synchronous belt drives - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Industrial pulleys - size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Belt Drives Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Material handling industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Industrial machinery sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Agriculture industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mining and mineral industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Belt Drives Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Induction Furnace Market Report -The induction furnace market in India has the potential to grow by USD 74.81 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%. Get a free report now!

Smart Elevator Market Report -The smart elevator market has the potential to grow by USD 5.14 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.14%. Get a free report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-belt-drives-market-expected-growth-of-usd-1-31-billion-at-a-cagr-of-4--technavio-301351505.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Investors initially cheered better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, but the surge didn't last.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.