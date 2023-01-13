Industrial Boilers Market Size is Expanding Around USD 23.5 BN by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Canada based company Precedence Research, the global industrial boilers market size was estimated at USD 15.31 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 23.5 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid industrialization and the stringent government regulations pertaining to the carbon and other harmful emissions are expected to be the major drivers of the global industrial boilers market. The rising end use applications of the industrial boilers across various industry verticals such as food and beverages, textiles, and consumer goods is spurring the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the shifting focus of the government towards the development of large capacity industrial boilers is fostering the growth of the global industrial boilers market. The exponential demand for the industrial boilers in the chemical industry is the major driver of the global industrial boilers market.



Key Highlights

Europe has accounted 37% of the revenue share in 2022.

By product, the water-tube boiler segment has generated revenue share of 72% in 2022.

By application, the chemical & petrochemicals segment has generated revenue share of 35% in 2022.

By fuel type, the oil & gas segment has held revenue share of 39% in 2022.

The water-tube boiler segment is poised to reach at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The fire-tube segment is poised to reach at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2022 to 2030.

By technology, the non-condensing industrial boilers market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 to 2030.





Regional Snapshot

Europe dominated the global industrial boilers market, garnering a market share of around 37% in 2022. The European region is characterized by the rapid industrialization and rapid growth of the industries such as chemicals, textile, consumer goods, and food & beverages. The increased consumer awareness regarding the carbon emissions and other pollutants has forced the government to implement strict rules regarding the harmful industrial emissions. This has subsequently boosted the demand for the industrial boilers across the Europe.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising government initiatives to attract FDIs. The presence of huge population is offering growth opportunities to the manufacturers of various industries like food & beverages, chemical, and textiles. The rising expansion policies of various manufacturers owing to the easy and cheap availability of factors of production is fostering the growth of the industrial boilers in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 23.5 Billion CAGR 5.5.% from 2022 to 2030 Europe Revenue Share 37% in 2022 Chemical & Petrochemicals Segment Share 35% in 2022 Oil and Gas Segment Share 39% in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC, Siemens AG, Thermax Limited, Harbin Electric Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric Company, Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., IHI Corporation, AC Boilers S.P.A and Others

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising demand for the industrial boilers in the food processing and chemical industries

The chemical and the food processing industries are among the major contributors to the GDP. The growing population and rising disposable income of the consumers is resulting in a surge in the demand for the various chemical, food, and FMCG products across the globe. This growing demand is expected to result in the expansion of the industries which will fuel the growth of the global industrial boilers market in the forthcoming future.

Restraint

High costs associated with the industrial boilers

A huge capital investment is involved with the installation of the industrial boilers. The high cost of the boilers may restrict the manufacturers to delay the replacement of conventional boilers by repairing and maintaining the old boilers. Moreover, the lack of financial support with some of the manufacturers may hinder the adoption of the industrial boilers.

Opportunity

The developmental strategies adopted by the market players

There are various developmental strategies adopted by the market players in order to gain competitive edge and gain market share. For instance, in May 2017, Mitsubishi Power Systems entered into a contract with the CEPC in Egypt, wherein, Mitsubishi will undertake the repairing activities related to the boilers. These type of strategies helps the market players to remain competitive in the market.

Challenges

Lack of proper infrastructure may restrict industrialization

The lack of political stability, lack of proper policies, and inadequate infrastructure in the developed nations may restrict the growth of the industries. This may hamper the growth of the industrial boilers market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the type , the water tube segment dominated the global industrial boilers market in 2022. The increased demand for the water tube industrial boilers across the major industries such as the paper & pulp, chemical & petrochemical, and the food processing industries has significantly driven the growth of the water tube segment in the past years.





Based on the application , the chemical & petrochemical segment dominated the global market in 2022. The huge demand for the chemical and petrochemical products such as alkali, chlorine, fertilizers, and pesticides has major contributions towards the growth of the chemical industry. The rising importance of chemical industry in the developing regions is expected to further fuel the demand for the industrial boilers in the chemical & petrochemical segment.





Based on the fuel type, the oil & gas segment was the most dominant segment in 2022. This can be attributed to the easy availability of the oil & gas and its increased adoption as a source of energy across the globe. The huge adoption of oil & gas for generating energy in various industries has fostered the growth of this segment.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Fire Tube

Water Tube

Others





By Function

Hot Water

Steam

By Fuel Type

Oil & Gas

Biomass

Fossil

Non-Fossil

By Boiler Horsepower

10-150 BHP

151-300 BHP

301-600 BHP





By Technology

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Steam Pressure

High Pressure Boilers

Medium Pressure Boilers

Low Pressure Boilers





By Steam Usage

Process Boilers

Utility Boilers

Marine Boilers





By Furnace Position

Externally Fired Boilers

Internally Fired Boilers

By Shell Axis

Horizontal Boilers

Vertical Boilers

By Tubes In Boilers

Multi-Tube Boilers

Single Boilers

By Water And Steam Circulation In Boilers

Forced Circulation Boilers

Natural Circulation Boilers

By Application

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Metals & Mining

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





