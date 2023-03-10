U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,210.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,043.75
    +36.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -0.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    +3.44 (+18.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7740
    +0.6120 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,761.29
    -1,912.82 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.04
    -47.21 (-9.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,752.11
    -127.87 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Industrial Boilers Market worth $19.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Boilers Market by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil), Boiler (Fire-Tube, Water Tube), Function (Hot Water, Steam), Boiler Horsepower (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, 301-600 BHP), End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", MarketsandMarkets: The global market size of industrial boilers is projected to grow from USD 15.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations to minimize carbon emissions and maximize renewable energy usage, increase power and food industry demand, and use clean technology in the chemical end-use industry drive the industrial boilers market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Boilers Market"

249 – Tables
55 – Figures
229 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130210505

The food and beverage industry requires a large amount of steam and hot water for various processes such as steam generation, heating & drying, and sanitation. Boilers are used in this industry to generate steam for various applications, such as cooking, cleaning, and sterilization. Moreover, the increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing dietary habits fuel the demand for processed food and beverages, leading to the expansion of food and beverage facilities in different regions. This expansion of the facilities increases the demand for heat and power in the food and beverage industry, resulting in high demand for industrial boilers.

In terms of value, fire-tube boilers are estimated to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by boiler type, during the forecast period.

Fire-tube boilers are also referred to as shell & tube boilers or smoke tube boilers. Fire-tube boilers are usually preferred for industrial purpose as these boilers are fuel-efficient & and easy to operate. However, other boilers such as Fluidized bed combustion boilers are gaining traction in the market. It has emerged as a viable alternative and has significant advantages over conventional firing systems and offers multiple benefits, including compact boiler design, fuel flexibility, higher combustion efficiency and reduced emission of toxic pollutants such as SOx and NOx.

150-300 BHP boilers are estimated to be the second-largest boiler market, by horsepower type, by value in 2022.

The 151–300 BHP boilers segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 3.4%, between 2022 and 2030, in terms of value. These boilers are fueled by organic materials such as wood chips, sawdust, and agricultural waste to generate heat and power. 151-300 BHP boilers are preferred for precise pressure and temperature output of steam or water required for processing activities in end-use industries like food and pharmaceuticals.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130210505

Natural gas to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by fuel type, during 2022 to 2030.

Natural gas is the best fuel choice for industrial boiler production and accounted for more than quarter of the total market in 2022. Natural gas can be piped directly into the natural gas-fired boilers. These boilers require a relatively small boiler space with a compact and simple design. Natural gas-fired boilers are widely used in western countries due to their easy availability and regulatory guidelines concerning CO2 emissions.

Steam boilers to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by function type, during 2022 to 2030

The steam boilers segment accounted for more than half of the total market, in terms of value, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1%during the forecast period. Steam boilers can be used in power turbines that generate electricity. However, due to the vertical design of the steam boiler, less steam is emitted. Steam boilers are used in various industries, including power, food, and cement.

Food is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry, by value in 2022.

Food processing is one of the fastest-growing global industries. According to data published in the economic times, the food & grocery market in India ranks sixth globally, and food processing contributes about 32% to the food industry. Boilers are crucial in the food industry due to the heat generation (direct or from hot water) required in various food processes. The food industry uses coal, natural gas, liquid fuel, and biomass as fuels in boilers. Steam provides precise temperature control through relatively simple, inexpensive pressure control to deliver consistent heat across the largest vessels and offers the precision to ensure that the highest quality food is produced for the manufacturers' end-user consumers.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research & Consulting

Europe accounted for second largest region, by value, during the forecast period 2022-2030

Europe accounts for a significant share in terms of consumption in the industrial boilers market. Numerous manufacturers, particularly in the chemical and food end-use industries, influence the demand for industrial boilers. Major sales of chemicals in Europe are in terms of petrochemicals and polymers. Germany is the largest producer of chemicals in Europe. The region has witnessed a rise in government initiatives for implementing clean energy in the industrial sector. Industrial boilers are an efficient and clean energy alternative to help address the energy challenges faced by the region.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises INC (US), Siemens AG (Germany), John Wood Group PLC (UK), Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC LTD) (China), Mitsubishi Power (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Sofinter Group (Italy), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (India), Harbin Electric Company Limited (China), IHI Corporation (Japan), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Cleaver Brooks Inc. (US), and Byworth Boilers Limited (UK) are the key players in the industrial boilers market.

Related Reports:

Package Boilers Market - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-boiler-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-boiler.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-boilers-market-worth-19-8-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301768741.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner B

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever, and was down 42% Friday at $61.41.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • JD.com Shares Drop on cautious Outlook for Consumer Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. shares fell after the company reported a sharp drop in year-end revenue growth as Chinese shoppers reined in spending, and cautioned a recovery will take time.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays

  • US Races to Close Loophole in Ban on China Tech Firm Inspur

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is working to close a loophole in restrictions imposed on Inspur Group that leaves American companies such as Intel Corp. free to keep supplying the Chinese server maker’s affiliates.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%W

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • Southeast Asia’s Sea, GoTo Cut Jobs in Quickening Tech Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. and GoTo Group, two of Southeast Asia’s largest internet companies, are embarking on fresh layoffs as the region’s once high-flying tech leaders retrench to focus on profitability over growth.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rate

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • We're Making 2 Trades After the JOLTS Report

    Health care and social assistance remained one of the largest job opening categories, which was unchanged at 1.89 million job openings exiting January vs. December. For context, the overreaching job opening percentage for January was 6.5%. As we shared this morning, we will use the positive reinforcement in the January JOLTS report to top off our position in AMN, using another slice of 4-rated McCormick & Co. shares to do so.

  • U.S. Electricity Prices Expected to Drop

    After rising natural gas prices shoved power generation costs higher last year, wholesale prices should drop considerably this year, government agency says

  • Biden's new budget cuts $31 billion in tax breaks for oil companies

    President Biden’s 2024 budget released Thursday includes yet another broadside from the White House against oil companies

  • Job cuts at Salesforce in 2023 would be first yearly workforce reduction in its 19-year history as a public company

    Salesforce's plan to cut jobs this year would mark the first yearly workforce reduction since the company went public in 2004.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • US, Energy Execs Discuss Green Gas Standards: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s day four of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. Yesterday was heavy on discussions of electricity and natural gas. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s keynote address struck a friendly tone as she sought to mend ties between the fossil-fuel industry and the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises