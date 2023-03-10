Industrial Boilers Market worth $19.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Boilers Market by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil), Boiler (Fire-Tube, Water Tube), Function (Hot Water, Steam), Boiler Horsepower (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, 301-600 BHP), End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", MarketsandMarkets: The global market size of industrial boilers is projected to grow from USD 15.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations to minimize carbon emissions and maximize renewable energy usage, increase power and food industry demand, and use clean technology in the chemical end-use industry drive the industrial boilers market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Boilers Market"

249 – Tables

55 – Figures

229 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130210505

The food and beverage industry requires a large amount of steam and hot water for various processes such as steam generation, heating & drying, and sanitation. Boilers are used in this industry to generate steam for various applications, such as cooking, cleaning, and sterilization. Moreover, the increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing dietary habits fuel the demand for processed food and beverages, leading to the expansion of food and beverage facilities in different regions. This expansion of the facilities increases the demand for heat and power in the food and beverage industry, resulting in high demand for industrial boilers.

In terms of value, fire-tube boilers are estimated to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by boiler type, during the forecast period.

Fire-tube boilers are also referred to as shell & tube boilers or smoke tube boilers. Fire-tube boilers are usually preferred for industrial purpose as these boilers are fuel-efficient & and easy to operate. However, other boilers such as Fluidized bed combustion boilers are gaining traction in the market. It has emerged as a viable alternative and has significant advantages over conventional firing systems and offers multiple benefits, including compact boiler design, fuel flexibility, higher combustion efficiency and reduced emission of toxic pollutants such as SOx and NOx.

Story continues

150-300 BHP boilers are estimated to be the second-largest boiler market, by horsepower type, by value in 2022.

The 151–300 BHP boilers segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 3.4%, between 2022 and 2030, in terms of value. These boilers are fueled by organic materials such as wood chips, sawdust, and agricultural waste to generate heat and power. 151-300 BHP boilers are preferred for precise pressure and temperature output of steam or water required for processing activities in end-use industries like food and pharmaceuticals.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130210505

Natural gas to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by fuel type, during 2022 to 2030.

Natural gas is the best fuel choice for industrial boiler production and accounted for more than quarter of the total market in 2022. Natural gas can be piped directly into the natural gas-fired boilers. These boilers require a relatively small boiler space with a compact and simple design. Natural gas-fired boilers are widely used in western countries due to their easy availability and regulatory guidelines concerning CO2 emissions.

Steam boilers to be the largest market in the global industrial boilers market, by function type, during 2022 to 2030

The steam boilers segment accounted for more than half of the total market, in terms of value, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1%during the forecast period. Steam boilers can be used in power turbines that generate electricity. However, due to the vertical design of the steam boiler, less steam is emitted. Steam boilers are used in various industries, including power, food, and cement.

Food is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry, by value in 2022.

Food processing is one of the fastest-growing global industries. According to data published in the economic times, the food & grocery market in India ranks sixth globally, and food processing contributes about 32% to the food industry. Boilers are crucial in the food industry due to the heat generation (direct or from hot water) required in various food processes. The food industry uses coal, natural gas, liquid fuel, and biomass as fuels in boilers. Steam provides precise temperature control through relatively simple, inexpensive pressure control to deliver consistent heat across the largest vessels and offers the precision to ensure that the highest quality food is produced for the manufacturers' end-user consumers.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research & Consulting

Europe accounted for second largest region, by value, during the forecast period 2022-2030

Europe accounts for a significant share in terms of consumption in the industrial boilers market. Numerous manufacturers, particularly in the chemical and food end-use industries, influence the demand for industrial boilers. Major sales of chemicals in Europe are in terms of petrochemicals and polymers. Germany is the largest producer of chemicals in Europe. The region has witnessed a rise in government initiatives for implementing clean energy in the industrial sector. Industrial boilers are an efficient and clean energy alternative to help address the energy challenges faced by the region.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises INC (US), Siemens AG (Germany), John Wood Group PLC (UK), Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC LTD) (China), Mitsubishi Power (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Sofinter Group (Italy), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (India), Harbin Electric Company Limited (China), IHI Corporation (Japan), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Cleaver Brooks Inc. (US), and Byworth Boilers Limited (UK) are the key players in the industrial boilers market.

Related Reports:

Package Boilers Market - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-boiler-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-boiler.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-boilers-market-worth-19-8-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301768741.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets