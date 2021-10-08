U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.75
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,916.25
    +35.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.80
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.39
    +1.09 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8190
    +0.2030 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,887.96
    -1,249.66 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,306.36
    -11.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,275.52
    +597.31 (+2.16%)
     

Industrial Brushes Market Size Grows by USD 504.48 mn | Rise in EV sales Accelerates Market Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial brushes market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 504.48 million, accelerating at over 5% between 2021 and 2025, according to the latest research report from Technvavio. The industrial brushes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Industrial Brushes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Industrial Brushes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Fetch Insights to Explore Market Opportunities and Make Informed Purchase Decisions. Download FREE Sample Now!

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction and utility, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing demand for customized industrial brushes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial brushes market during the forecast period.

Also, this study identifies the expansion in the commercial aircraft sector and rise in EV sales as other major factors driving the industrial brushes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial brushes market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The industrial brushes market covers the following areas:

Industrial Brushes Market Sizing
Industrial Brushes Market Forecast
Industrial Brushes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Carolina Brush

  • Fuller Industries LLC

  • Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schaefer Brush

  • Spiral Brushes Inc.

  • Tanis Brush Inc.

  • The Industrial Brush Company Inc.

  • Unimade Industry Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Brush Cutter Market - Global brush cutter market is segmented by product (cordless brush cutter and corded brush cutter), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Brushless DC Motors Market - Global brushless DC motors market is segmented by product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), end-user (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Brushes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 504.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.91

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Carolina Brush, Fuller Industries LLC, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaefer Brush, Spiral Brushes Inc., Tanis Brush Inc., The Industrial Brush Company Inc., and Unimade Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-brushes-market-size-grows-by-usd-504-48-mn--rise-in-ev-sales-accelerates-market-growth--technavio-301395644.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We W

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.