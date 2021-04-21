Industrial Casting Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
The industrial casting market in the US is set to grow by USD 3.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Avalon Precision Casting, ESCO Corp., Great Lakes Castings LLC, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Neenah Foundry, OSCO Industries Inc., and Titanium Metals Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Industrial Casting Market in the US is segmented as below:
Product
o Non-Ferrous
o Ferrous
End-user
o Machinery
o Automotive
o Electrical and Electronics
o Others
Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial casting market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alcoa Corp., Avalon Precision Casting, ESCO Corp., Great Lakes Castings LLC, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Neenah Foundry, OSCO Industries Inc., and Titanium Metals Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Industrial Casting Market in the US size
Industrial Casting Market in the US trends
Industrial Casting Market in the US industry analysis
The growing demand from the automotive industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high energy requirements in the industrial casting process may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial casting market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Casting Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the industrial casting market growth in the US during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial casting market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial casting market in the US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial casting market vendors in the US
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
