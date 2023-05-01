Industrial casting market in US to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027: Increased demand for iron casting from renewable energy sector to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the industrial casting market in US is estimated to increase by USD 4,914.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of over 5.31%. The increased demand for iron casting from the renewable energy sector is driving the growth of the industrial casting market in US. Castings are crucial for the wind energy sector. Direct combustion is the most common method of producing bioelectricity. Some of the common types of alternative energy sources include biomass and heat pumps, geothermal heat, solar PV cells, hydropower, and wind. Therefore, iron castings are anticipated to play a significant role in the adoption of renewable energy sources. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Industrial casting market in US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The industrial casting market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial casting in the US are Alcoa Corp., Aludyne Inc., Andritz AG, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., D.W. Clark, EJ Group Inc., Georg Fischer AG, Great Lakes Castings LLC, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., MetalTek International, Neenah Enterprises Inc., OSCO Industries Inc., Pace Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., Sivyer Steel Castings LLC, Sujan Industries, and The Weir Group Plc and others.

Key vendors provide a wide range of products for various applications across industries. During the forecast period, the competitive environment in the market might is expected to intensify, with the extension of product applications in terms of innovation in technology. M&A and joint ventures will further intensify the competition due to the rise in demand for automobile and industrial machinery. Vendors compete based on factors such as the cost of production, product innovation, price, operational cost, R&D cost, and product quality. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. - The company offers industrial casting, such as gray iron castings.

D.W. Clark - The company offers industrial casting, such as sand castings.

EJ Group Inc. - The company offers industrial casting, such as drain manhole castings.

Georg Fischer AG - The company offers industrial casting, such as aluminum and magnesium high-pressure die castings.

Industrial casting market in US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non ferrous and ferrous) and end-user (machinery, automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction and others).

The non ferrous segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Non-ferrous casting involves the casting process using metals such as aluminum, copper, zinc, magnesium, and other non-ferrous metals, such as tin, titanium, lead, nickel, and rare-earth metals. Out of these, aluminum is the most prominently used metal. The non-ferrous castings segment of the US industrial casting market is expected to grow as a result of the demand arising from the automotive industry.

Industrial casting market in US – Market dynamics

Key trends – The shift from ferrous to non-ferrous castings is a key trend in the market. In recent years, the US metal casting market has shifted to non-ferrous castings, such as aluminum castings, due to their superior properties. End-user industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and industrial machinery are looking for lightweight products to improve quality and efficiency by reducing overall weight. Moreover, several automotive manufacturers use cast iron engine blocks. Various parts of automobiles are being replaced with highly non-ferrous casting products to increase the efficiency of vehicles. These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatile raw material prices are challenging market growth. Fluctuations in raw material prices and declining prices of cast steel products have a high impact on steelmakers. As a result, manufacturers vertically integrate their upstream operations to remain competitive in the market and gain more control over commodity prices. The packaging industry is a key source of steel scrap. However, the low prices of iron ore are leading to a decline in scrap imports from the US. Thus, fluctuation in the prices of iron ore impacts the demand for steel scrap, which will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial casting market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial casting market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial casting market in US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Industrial Casting Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,914.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.27 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Aludyne Inc., Andritz AG, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., D.W. Clark, EJ Group Inc., Georg Fischer AG, Great Lakes Castings LLC, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., MetalTek International, Neenah Enterprises Inc., OSCO Industries Inc., Pace Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., Sivyer Steel Castings LLC, Sujan Industries, and The Weir Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

