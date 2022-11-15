U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.75
    +26.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,738.00
    +177.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.00
    +110.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.70
    +15.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.72
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0070 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3770
    -0.6230 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.84
    +91.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.29
    +22.00 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Industrial Chain Drives Market Size to Grow by USD 824.75 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market share is set to increase by USD 824.75 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.27% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global industrial chain drives market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, including presses, compressors, machine tools, elevators, escalators, insulators, pollution control equipment, roller bearings, pumps, and other metal fabrications. This market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Industrial Chain Drives Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

  • APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global industrial chain drives market compared to other regions. 64% growth will originate from this region. APAC is experiencing rapid economic growth. India and China are the key countries for the growth of the industrial chain drives market in APAC. SMEs in Asian countries will play a vital role in increasing the demand for industrial chain drives, along with the growth of cost-effective industrial chain drive products.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Industrial Chain Drives Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Industrial Sector and Agricultural Sector.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The industrial chain drives market share growth by the industrial sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial sector covers industrial chain drives that are used in industrial machinery. These include those that are used in mobile and non-mobile applications. The industries covered under the industrial sector are chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, metals and mining, food and beverage, cement, paper and pulp, and fertilizer.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • Growing end-user investments in APAC are driving the global industrial chain drives market growth.

  • The availability of low-cost raw materials, demographic conditions, the easy availability of labor resources, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs are driving market growth in Asia. Moreover, low manufacturing costs in Asia have encouraged end-users from developed regions to invest in new projects. The growing number of projects in end-user industries helps manufacturers in APAC gain a competitive edge.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

  • The rise in M&A is a key trend in the global industrial chain drives market.

  • Industrial chain and sprocket manufacturers are expanding their businesses in developing countries through investments in new ventures to enhance revenue growth and provide advanced chain drives.

  • Some international vendors are entering into strategic alliances and partnerships with local vendors. Such partnerships are expected to increase during the forecast period and strengthen market growth.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The high costs related to lubrication and related services are challenging the global industrial chain drives market growth.

  • In addition, improper chain lubrication can lead to an increase in friction and link wear, which, increases energy consumption and leads to breakdowns, thus resulting in production losses.

  • Thus, cost and physical challenges, especially those related to lubrication for chains, are high in offshore oil and gas and mining applications. The high cost of servicing or replacing damaged chains and the long maintenance hours increase costs and reduce the profits of end-users.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chain drives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial chain drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial chain drives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial chain drives market vendors

Related Reports

  • The industrial safety integrated components market is projected to grow by USD 2.53 billion with a CAGR of 6.85 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (safety relays and sensors, transmitter, safety PLC, safety switch, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The industrial gear motors and drives market is projected to grow by USD 4.76 billion with a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Industrial Chain Drives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 824.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.27

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB SKF, Chiaravalli Group Spa, Cross Morse, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Ditton pievadkezu rupnica AS, Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA., Industrias YUK S.A., KettenWulf Betriebs GmbH, LEWCO Inc., Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc., Ramsey Products Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Renold Plc, Rubix Group Holdings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Webster Industries Inc., and Wippermann junior GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrial Machinery Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial chain drives market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Agricultural sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 7.3 Roller chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Silent chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Leaf chains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AB SKF

  • 12.4 Chiaravalli Group Spa

  • 12.5 Cross Morse

  • 12.6 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Ditton pievadkezu rupnica

  • 12.8 Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA.

  • 12.9 Industrias YUK S.A.

  • 12.10 Regal Rexnord Corp.

  • 12.11 Renold Plc

  • 12.12 Rubix Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.13 The Timken Co.

  • 12.14 Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

  • 12.15 Tube Investments of India Ltd.

  • 12.16 Webster Industries Inc.

  • 12.17 Wippermann junior GmbH

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027
Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-chain-drives-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-824-75-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301676848.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Singapore’s Sea Slashed 7,000 Jobs in Six Months to Curb Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has cut about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Is Honeywell Starting to Give You a Fear of Heights?

    Honeywell International -- a diversified manufacturing and technology company -- has seen its stock price soar in recent weeks. Let's check out the charts to see if we should part ways or stay on for further gains.

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFreeport LNG told

  • Tesla-Backed Nickel Miner Cuts Output After Waste Dam Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled Goro nickel mine -- one of the world’s largest deposits, which is part-owned by Trafigura Group and backed by Tesla Inc. -- has been forced to reduce production to address a leak from its tailings dam. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.