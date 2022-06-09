U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,087.42
    -28.35 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,695.87
    -215.03 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,011.11
    -75.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.92
    -13.09 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.71
    -0.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.54 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0460
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2340
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,096.52
    -323.45 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.46
    -3.02 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.07
    -104.93 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Industrial Cleaning Agents market By Ingredient Type ; By Product type ; By End Users ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview. Industrial cleaning agents refer to the chemicals used for the periodic cleaning of industrial facilities. Industrial cleaning agents help to maintain industrial floors non-slippery and provide safety to workers.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Cleaning Agents market By Ingredient Type ; By Product type ; By End Users ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191789/?utm_source=GNW
Industrial cleaning agents increase the operating life of machinery and enhance their performance. These agents are also used to prevent rust formation on vessels and pipelines, equipment and machinery. Industrial cleaning agents can be used in the form of solvent, powder, or liquid. Solvents, chelating agents, and surfactants are some of the raw materials used in various cleaning applications. Industrial cleaning agents are utilized in numerous end-user industries including food processing, manufacturing & commercial offices, retail & foodservice, healthcare, hospitality, automotive & aerospace, and others.

Market Highlights
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.12% in 2030.
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market to surpass USD 75 billion by 2030 from USD 45.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.12% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Growth of various end-use industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and health care is anticipated to upsurge the demand for industrial cleaning agents. Additionally, mounting industrialization and raising awareness about health, safety, and hygiene have resulted in rising demand for industrial cleaning agents.

Recent Highlights in Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market
In May 2019, Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) assigned 100 projects. A total USD 6 million will be invested in the project and to help in enhancing the principles of the circular economy by prominently improving the amount. This will help in boosting the industrial cleaning market.

In March 2019, Haldor Topsoe launched Clearview products and also announces an alliance with Honeywell. This will assist in the expansion and benefit the connected services to a broader range of the chemical and refining industries. It will help in leveraging the power of the connected plant and expand its network and meets the growing demand of the industry.

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Segment
Metal Cleaner segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is segmented by product Type into commercial laundry, dairy cleaners, dishwashing, disinfectants, food cleaners, general cleaners, metal cleaners, and oven & grill cleaners. Metal cleaners segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Growing demand for metal cleaners in manufacturing, automotive and aerospace industries is a major factor propelling the growth of the industrial cleaning agent’s market.

Healthcare segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is bifurcated by end-users into automotive & aerospace, food processing, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing & commercial offices, and retail & foodservice and others. Healthcare segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period because of the rising health care expenditure. In the health care sector, cleaning plays an important role which may drives the high utilization of industrial cleaning agents.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Hygiene
Rise in awareness regarding safety, health, and hygiene in the industrial environment is projected to drive the industrial cleaning agents’ market in the coming years. The rising threat of infectious diseases and infections caused by viruses, pathogens, and bacteria is likely to surge the demand for industrial cleaning agents.

Increasing Pace of Industrialization and Urbanization
With the growing industrialization and establishment of various manufacturing and industrial organizations, the demand for Industrial Cleaning agents is increasing. The demand for various products such as degreasers, rust cleaning agents, and surface cleaners is elevating in several industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and water treatment.

Restraint
Stringent Environmental Regulations
Stringent environmental regulations to lower the VOC content in cleaning agents may affect the consumption of industrial cleaning agents. This in turn is anticipated to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Key Players
Diversey Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.

Evonik Industries AG
Spartan Chemical Company Inc.
Solvay SA
Ecolab
Sealed Air
The Dow Chemical Company.
Pilot Chemical Corp.
Stepan Company
Croda International Plc
BASF SE
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Regions
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global industrial cleaning agents’ market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Higher demand for industrial cleaning agents in hospitals coupled with rising healthcare awareness and hygiene is anticipated to boost the global industrial cleaning market.

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market report also contains analysis on:

Industrial Cleaning Agents Market Segments:

By Ingredient Type
Degreasers
Disinfectants
Descalers
Chelating Agents
pH Regulators
Solubilizers / Hydrotrope and
others
By Product Type
Commercial Laundry
Dairy Cleaner
Dish Washing
Disinfectants
Food Cleaners
General Cleaners
Metal Cleaners
Oven & Grill Cleaners
Others
By End-User
Automotive & Aerospace
Food Processing
Healthcare
Manufacturing & Commercial Offices
Retail & Food Service
Others
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market Dynamics
Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191789/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal Hurts Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant will cut exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesThe Freepo

  • Cruise stocks may face trouble as demand 'seems to be eroding': BofA

    Cruise line fundamentals appear to be weakening, according to new data from Bank of America.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdow

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Brazil's Vale moves closer to developing nickel sulfate operation in Canada

    Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it had completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes. A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including regulatory approval and needs from the battery industry, which would be supplied by the plant, Vale added in a securities filing. The move would come as the mining giant steps up its focus on supplying low-carbon, high quality products to the electric vehicle industry, it said.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Oil prices have jumped. Yet these three energy ETFs remain a relative bargain. Can you cash in?

    Energy ETFs are still priced very low compared to expected earnings, creating a cushion for investors.

  • How Oatly Lost Its Hold on the Oat-Milk Market

    Oat-milk took the dairy aisle by storm after Swedish brand Oatly overhauled its marketing. But Oatly has struggled to keep up with production as demand grows – leaving room for rivals to take market share. Illustration: Reshad Malekzai

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • As Meta Ditches FB Ticker, Investors Shun Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is pounding the table on the next big thing in technology, predicting the metaverse could be a $13 trillion industry by the end of the decade. Investors remain to be convinced. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Why Should You Follow Buffett Into This Bank Stock?

    Nu is a new kind of bank (perhaps better described as a fintech), and it's taking South America by storm.

  • Microsoft to Disclose Pay Ranges for All U.S. Job Postings

    The software company is set to become one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.