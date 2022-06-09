ReportLinker

Product Overview. Industrial cleaning agents refer to the chemicals used for the periodic cleaning of industrial facilities. Industrial cleaning agents help to maintain industrial floors non-slippery and provide safety to workers.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Cleaning Agents market By Ingredient Type ; By Product type ; By End Users ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191789/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial cleaning agents increase the operating life of machinery and enhance their performance. These agents are also used to prevent rust formation on vessels and pipelines, equipment and machinery. Industrial cleaning agents can be used in the form of solvent, powder, or liquid. Solvents, chelating agents, and surfactants are some of the raw materials used in various cleaning applications. Industrial cleaning agents are utilized in numerous end-user industries including food processing, manufacturing & commercial offices, retail & foodservice, healthcare, hospitality, automotive & aerospace, and others.



Market Highlights

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.12% in 2030.

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market to surpass USD 75 billion by 2030 from USD 45.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.12% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Growth of various end-use industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and health care is anticipated to upsurge the demand for industrial cleaning agents. Additionally, mounting industrialization and raising awareness about health, safety, and hygiene have resulted in rising demand for industrial cleaning agents.



Recent Highlights in Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market

In May 2019, Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) assigned 100 projects. A total USD 6 million will be invested in the project and to help in enhancing the principles of the circular economy by prominently improving the amount. This will help in boosting the industrial cleaning market.



In March 2019, Haldor Topsoe launched Clearview products and also announces an alliance with Honeywell. This will assist in the expansion and benefit the connected services to a broader range of the chemical and refining industries. It will help in leveraging the power of the connected plant and expand its network and meets the growing demand of the industry.



Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Segment

Metal Cleaner segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is segmented by product Type into commercial laundry, dairy cleaners, dishwashing, disinfectants, food cleaners, general cleaners, metal cleaners, and oven & grill cleaners. Metal cleaners segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Growing demand for metal cleaners in manufacturing, automotive and aerospace industries is a major factor propelling the growth of the industrial cleaning agent’s market.



Healthcare segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is bifurcated by end-users into automotive & aerospace, food processing, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing & commercial offices, and retail & foodservice and others. Healthcare segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period because of the rising health care expenditure. In the health care sector, cleaning plays an important role which may drives the high utilization of industrial cleaning agents.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Hygiene

Rise in awareness regarding safety, health, and hygiene in the industrial environment is projected to drive the industrial cleaning agents’ market in the coming years. The rising threat of infectious diseases and infections caused by viruses, pathogens, and bacteria is likely to surge the demand for industrial cleaning agents.



Increasing Pace of Industrialization and Urbanization

With the growing industrialization and establishment of various manufacturing and industrial organizations, the demand for Industrial Cleaning agents is increasing. The demand for various products such as degreasers, rust cleaning agents, and surface cleaners is elevating in several industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and water treatment.



Restraint

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Stringent environmental regulations to lower the VOC content in cleaning agents may affect the consumption of industrial cleaning agents. This in turn is anticipated to hinder the market during the forecast period.



Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Key Players

Diversey Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Evonik Industries AG

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Solvay SA

Ecolab

Sealed Air

The Dow Chemical Company.

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Stepan Company

Croda International Plc

BASF SE

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global Industrial Cleaning Agents Market: Regions

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global industrial cleaning agents’ market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Higher demand for industrial cleaning agents in hospitals coupled with rising healthcare awareness and hygiene is anticipated to boost the global industrial cleaning market.



Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market report also contains analysis on:



Industrial Cleaning Agents Market Segments:



By Ingredient Type

Degreasers

Disinfectants

Descalers

Chelating Agents

pH Regulators

Solubilizers / Hydrotrope and

others

By Product Type

Commercial Laundry

Dairy Cleaner

Dish Washing

Disinfectants

Food Cleaners

General Cleaners

Metal Cleaners

Oven & Grill Cleaners

Others

By End-User

Automotive & Aerospace

Food Processing

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

Retail & Food Service

Others

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market Dynamics

Global Industrial Cleaning Agents market size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



