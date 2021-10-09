Industrial Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 16.74 Bn | Market Share, Trends, and Growth Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Industrial Coatings Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Coatings Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial coatings market size is set to increase by USD 16.74 billion, at a CAGR of almost 4% from 2021 to 2025.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as surging demand for waterborne coatings and the growing automotive industry in APAC will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the volatile raw material prices will restrict the market growth.

The increased focus on R&D is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the switching costs associated with waterborne coatings might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The industrial coatings market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial coatings market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into general industrial, automotive OEMs, automotive refinishes, and others. The market growth in the general industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Industrial Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.90 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

