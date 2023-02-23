Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $83.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.01%

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market size reached US$ 37.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 83.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.01% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Light-emitting diode (LED) lights are semiconductor devices that emit infrared or visible light. They are highly energy efficient as LED lights produce less waste and more useful lumens compared to other lighting technologies. They are considered environment-friendly lighting solutions as the production of LEDs does not require the utilization of mercury.

In addition, they offer several advantages, such as high durability, long shelf life, low voltage operations, various dimming features, and design flexibility. As LED lights are highly efficient in cold temperatures, they are widely used in the industrial and commercial sectors worldwide.



At present, there is a rise in the demand for cost-effective lighting solutions in large and small enterprises across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of industrial and commercial LED lighting in large screen displays, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, various benefits offered by industrial and commercial LED lighting in the hospitality sector, such as high durability, extended shelf-life, and less energy waste, are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the use of LED lighting in the industrial and commercial sectors for minimizing power dissipation, which is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the utilization of smart lighting in various organizations to adjust the amount of light using control zones.

This, coupled with the growing number of warehouse facilities around the world, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for industrial and commercial LED lights in warehouse facilities to enhance productivity and ensure safe working conditions for workers is creating a positive market outlook.

Additionally, the rising employment of industrial and commercial LED lighting to illuminate building structures, digital signage, statues, landscapes, and columns is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.



