Industrial computed tomography equipment market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 131.34 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be accelerating. APAC will account for a 34% share of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global industrial computed tomography equipment market as a part of the Electronic Equipment & Instruments. The parent global electronic equipment and instruments market includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (flaw detection and inspection, assembly analysis, failure analysis, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The flaw detection segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Industrial computed tomography equipment can replace four popular types of flaw detection and inspection methods, magnetic part inspection, eddy current testing, ultrasonic testing, and optical NDT. The key products used for flaw detection and inspection include XT H 320 from Nikon Corporation for the X-ray and CT inspection of large samples. Such wide applications of industrial computed tomography equipment are estimated to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market in the flaw detection and inspection segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The automotive sector is the most common end-user of industrial computed tomography equipment. Many automotive manufacturing centers are present in the region. This is because of the availability of low-cost labor in APAC countries such as China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia compared with countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany in other regions.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growing regulatory compliance requirements are notably driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth.

Industrial computed tomography equipment is used to ensure that the machines and devices do not have defects. The testing of such equipment is extensively used for the monitoring and maintenance of pipelines in the oil and gas industry. Pipelines require a significant level of scrutiny.

Therefore, growing regulatory compliance requirements is one of the drivers which is expected to boost the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of new types of materials is the primary trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market.

For instance, CT is also used for inspecting plastic parts. During the plastic injection molding process, every change in the molding process can cause a significant delay and incur huge costs.

Therefore, it is imperative to use a technique that can find anomalies thoroughly and quickly. CT is known for offering accuracy and speed, reducing the overall process with respect to time and cost.

The use of new composite materials to produce plastic components has also increased the need for CT.

Therefore, the advent of new types of materials is a growing trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The disruption of the image quality due to the presence of scattering particles is the major challenge impeding the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth.

Scatter particles affect the image of a product and may make the detection of very small and minute errors difficult. Therefore, complete accuracy may not be guaranteed by industrial computed tomography equipment due to the presence of scattering particles.

Substitutes for industrial computed tomography equipment, such as industrial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), provide a higher image resolution and have fewer scattered particles. This makes the images more clear and more vivid.

Therefore, this advantage of industrial MRI poses a challenge to industrial computed tomography equipment market.

What are the key data covered in this industrial computed tomography equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the industrial computed tomography equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial computed tomography equipment market vendors

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 131.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avonix Imaging, Baker Hughes Co., Blue Star Ltd., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Comet Yxlon GmbH, CyXplus SAS, Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Nikon Corp., North Star Imaging Inc., OMRON Corp., Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc., ProCon X Ray GmbH, Rigaku Corp., RX Solutions, Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., VJ Group Inc., and Werth Messtechnik GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

