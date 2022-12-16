U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Industrial computed tomography equipment market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 131.34 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be accelerating. APAC will account for a 34% share of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global industrial computed tomography equipment market as a part of the Electronic Equipment & Instruments. The parent global electronic equipment and instruments market includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (flaw detection and inspection, assembly analysis, failure analysis, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The flaw detection segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Industrial computed tomography equipment can replace four popular types of flaw detection and inspection methods, magnetic part inspection, eddy current testing, ultrasonic testing, and optical NDT. The key products used for flaw detection and inspection include XT H 320 from Nikon Corporation for the X-ray and CT inspection of large samples. Such wide applications of industrial computed tomography equipment are estimated to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market in the flaw detection and inspection segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market.

  • APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The automotive sector is the most common end-user of industrial computed tomography equipment. Many automotive manufacturing centers are present in the region. This is because of the availability of low-cost labor in APAC countries such as China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia compared with countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany in other regions.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • Growing regulatory compliance requirements are notably driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth. 

  • Industrial computed tomography equipment is used to ensure that the machines and devices do not have defects. The testing of such equipment is extensively used for the monitoring and maintenance of pipelines in the oil and gas industry. Pipelines require a significant level of scrutiny.

  • Therefore, growing regulatory compliance requirements is one of the drivers which is expected to boost the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The advent of new types of materials is the primary trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market. 

  • For instance, CT is also used for inspecting plastic parts. During the plastic injection molding process, every change in the molding process can cause a significant delay and incur huge costs.

  • Therefore, it is imperative to use a technique that can find anomalies thoroughly and quickly. CT is known for offering accuracy and speed, reducing the overall process with respect to time and cost.

  • The use of new composite materials to produce plastic components has also increased the need for CT.

  • Therefore, the advent of new types of materials is a growing trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The disruption of the image quality due to the presence of scattering particles is the major challenge impeding the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth.

  • Scatter particles affect the image of a product and may make the detection of very small and minute errors difficult. Therefore, complete accuracy may not be guaranteed by industrial computed tomography equipment due to the presence of scattering particles.

  • Substitutes for industrial computed tomography equipment, such as industrial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), provide a higher image resolution and have fewer scattered particles. This makes the images more clear and more vivid.

  • Therefore, this advantage of industrial MRI poses a challenge to industrial computed tomography equipment market.

What are the key data covered in this industrial computed tomography equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the industrial computed tomography equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial computed tomography equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market share is expected to increase by USD 302.3 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (conventional oct systems and Hand-held and integrated oct systems), end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and physicians' offices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market by End-user, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dental cone beam computed tomography market share is expected to increase by USD 231.64 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers dental cone beam computed tomography market segmentations by end-user (hospitals and dental clinics and laboratories), application (dental implants, endodontic and periodontics, orthodontic, and dental surgeries), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

181

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 131.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Avonix Imaging, Baker Hughes Co., Blue Star Ltd., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Comet Yxlon GmbH, CyXplus SAS, Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Nikon Corp., North Star Imaging Inc., OMRON Corp., Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc., ProCon X Ray GmbH, Rigaku Corp., RX Solutions, Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., VJ Group Inc., and Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Flaw detection and inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Assembly analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Failure analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Avonix Imaging

  • 12.4 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 12.5 Blue Star Ltd.

  • 12.6 Bruker Corp.

  • 12.7 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 12.8 Comet Yxlon GmbH

  • 12.9 CyXplus SAS

  • 12.10 Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 Nikon Corp.

  • 12.13 OMRON Corp.

  • 12.14 Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc.

  • 12.15 ProCon X Ray GmbH

  • 12.16 RX Solutions

  • 12.17 Shimadzu Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-computed-tomography-equipment-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301704362.html

SOURCE Technavio

