Industrial Control Systems Market in Europe to Grow by USD 4.30 Mn | Technavio

·5 min read

ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. will emerge as major industrial control systems market participants in Europe during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial control systems market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 4.30 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Control Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Control Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find more key highlights related to the industrial control systems market in Europe.
Fetch Free Sample Report!

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd. - The company offers distributed control systems such as ABB Ability System 800xA, ABB Ability Symphony Plus, and Freelance Distributed Control System.

Belden Inc. - The company offers industrial control systems such as Tofino Xenon and Configurator 3.2, which enables easy-to-use DPI technology and can be integrated with existing networks.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial control systems such as SCADA Systems with modular and easily scalable software to help users improve operations by optimizing the plant and decision-making, identifying issues, and managing it more efficiently.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Drivers
One of the key drivers supporting the industrial control systems market growth in Europe is the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities. In industries that are characterized by rapid operation cycles, even a small disruption or failure of critical assets can lead to high revenue losses. In addition, the complexity of managing and monitoring these assets is increased even more in remote locations, where operators find it difficult to work owing to the hostile working conditions. High exposure to risks requires real-time monitoring of environmental forces and climatic conditions. However, connectivity constraints are a major challenge faced by operators in such places. In such scenarios, automation software and systems ensure proper maintenance and effective management of physical assets. These factors will boost the demand for the industrial control systems market in Europe during the forecast period.

To learn about other drivers impacting the market growth, View Our Free Sample Report

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the industrial control systems market in Europe has been segmented into process industries and discrete industries. The process industries segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of industrial control systems offers high flexibility in the pulp and paper manufacturing process. The demand for industrial control systems from the oil and gas industry is expected to decline due to fluctuating global prices of oil and gas during the forecast period. However, stable growth in other process industries, such as chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage, is expected to moderate this effect. This will also ensure constant year-over-year growth of the process industry segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

By geography, the industrial control systems market in Europe has been segmented into UK, Germany, France, and rest Of Europe. The UK is expected to have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

To find out the contribution of each segment of the market, Read Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Report:

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.30 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.77

Regional analysis

UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 39%

Key consumer countries

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kasa Companies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Belden Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Kasa Companies Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-control-systems-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-4-30-mn--technavio-301485063.html

SOURCE Technavio

