U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,373.63
    -36.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,333.35
    -31.15 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,634.39
    -220.74 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.87
    -33.64 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    +1.88 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.00
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0450 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8860
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,368.00
    +1,075.38 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.60
    +31.01 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Industrial Control Systems Market Predicted to Touch USD 168.53 Billion with CAGR of 8% by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, USA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Industrial Control Systems Market information by Control System, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 168.53 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8% by 2026.

Market Scope:
The industrial control systems market is growing profusely. The market growth attributes to the proliferation of automation across the industrial sectors globally. The rising adoption of ICSs in several end-user industries, including energy & power, O&G, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage sectors, creates substantial market demand. Over the past few years, ICS technologies have evolved explicitly.

With advances in ICS technologies, the ICS market is expected to perceive rising sales across the globe in the next few years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global industrial control systems market is poised to garner exponential traction, growing at notable CAGR during the assessment period (2020-2027). The rapid increase in telecommunication, manufacturing, and chemical industries boost the industrial control systems market size.

Dominant Key Players on Industrial Control Systems Market Covered are:

  • Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

  • Metso (Finland)

  • Azbil (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1214

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Increasing Uses in Factory Automation Escalate Market Growth
Moreover, rapidly growing water purification & wastewater management sectors due to the rising water demand escalate industrial control systems market shares further. Technological advances and the integration of AI into industrial control systems have not only improved ICs performances but also have simplified ICS operations for staff who are not data analytics experts.

Additionally, 5G network deployments across the world are expected to improve performances of industrial control and automation systems, planning and design systems, and field devices. Even during the global pandemic's challenging circumstances, industrial control systems (ICS) significantly helped the industrial community perform amazing feats.

Cyber Security Vulnerabilities are Major Headwinds
Industrial control systems are more vulnerable to hacks, which is a major factor expected to pose significant challenges to the market players. Vulnerabilities in critical manufacturing and energy, water, and wastewater sectors are on the rise. The remote exploitation prominence has been exacerbated by the shift to remote workforce globally and the increased reliance on remotely accessed ICS networks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Industrial Control Systems Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-control-systems-market-1214

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The ICS market is segmented into components, technology, end market, and regions. The components segment is sub-segmented into hardware and software. The technology segment is sub-segmented into SCADA, PLC, DCS, HMI, and others.

The end market segment is sub-segmented into upstream, petrochemicals, utility & power generation, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the-rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
North America leads the global industrial control systems market. The region is a hub for futuristic technologies and witnesses a rapid increase in ICS adoption across industries. Besides, the largest market share attributes to the increased application of ICS in the oil & gas and pharmaceuticals sectors in the region. The strong presence of notable technology providers and well-established development centers facilitates the early development and adoption of advanced ICS technologies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Industrial Control Systems Market
Like most industries, the industrial control systems industry was severely hit by the onset of COVID 19, witnessing a steep fall in demand. Manufacturers faced problems like obtaining components, attracting workers from quarantines, and delivering end products to markets. Besides, strict lockdown mandates restricting cross-border trades affected the market growth. Resultantly, overall prices got spiked, while the demand for optical encoders was reduced, and the market value was affected exponentially.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1214

However, the market is gradually picking up with various business and industrial activities returning to normalcy. Considering opportunities in the market, industry players are forming strategic partnerships with all financing partners involved in refinancing and shareholding. Major industry players are also investing substantially to improve their existing product lines with innovative technologies.

Competitive Landscape
The global market of industrial control systems appears to be highly competitive. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Many key players are rapidly investing in product development and expansion of global footprints.

For instance, on Aug.24, 2021, Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced its partnership with Charge Analytics to provide mission-critical cellular IoT connectivity to remote monitoring and control systems. Soracom's technologies are deployed in highly regulated industrial settings such as manufacturing, construction, mining, and chemical production.

These advanced IoT monitoring and control systems transmit real-time indoor and outdoor industrial plant data such as air pressure, quality, temperature, flow, humidity, and other metrics to secure cloud platforms for data logging and remote access, analysis, and technical support.

Related Reports:
Motion Control Market, By Technology (Pneumatic, Electromechanical Actuation, Hydraulic), By Components (Controller, Drives, Motors, Software), By Application (Inspection, Material handling, Packaging), By Industry (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive) - Forecast 2020-2027

CNC Controller Market Report: Information by Product (Microcontroller-Based, DSP-Based, Motion Control Chip-Based and others), by Component (Power Supply Unit, Software, Cabling, Circuitry Protection System, Motor Driver and others), by Axis Type (2 Axis, 3 Axis, 4 Axis, 5 Axis and Multi-Axis), by Application (Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool and Semi-Closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool), by End-User (Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Metal and Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Market strategist: 'Until we get capitulation, we won't see a bottom'

    Baird Technology Strategist Ted Mortonson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the slides tech stocks are experiencing, investing in the software sector, growth in major companies developing emerging technologies, and Netflix's presence in the streaming space.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why General Electric Stock Crashed Today

    GE delivered an earnings beat -- of a sort -- but investors are focusing on its revenue miss and GAAP losses instead.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Strong 4th-Quarter Results Show IBM's Plan Is Working

    Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price. It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon.

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of the semiconductor giant are down 3.5% in response to a report from Bloomberg that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings may be well and truly dead. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Nvidia "is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from" SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). Nvidia has made "little to no progress" convincing regulators such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority to approve the deal, reports Bloomberg.