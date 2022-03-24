U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,499.35
    +43.11 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.33
    +248.83 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.61
    +169.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.82
    +13.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.41
    -1.52 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.70
    +27.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.70 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2980
    +1.1850 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,915.59
    +1,789.99 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the industrial controls market are ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Endress+Hauser.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247483/?utm_source=GNW


The global industrial controls market is expected to grow from $128.56 billion in 2021 to $141.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $190.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The main types of control system of industrial controls are distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES).A distributed control system (DCS) is a platform for automated plant or industrial process control and operation.

Human machine interface (HMI), logic solvers, historian, common database, alarm management, and a common engineering suite are all combined into a DCS.The various component used include modular terminal block, relays and optocouplers, surge protectors, marking systems, printing, ferulles cable lugs, handtools, testers, enclosure products, PCB connetors and terminals, heavy duty connectors, analog signal conditioner, electronics housings, power supplies, industrial ethernet and Remote IO.

Industrial controls are used by automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductor, mining and other end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial controls market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the industrial controls market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial controls market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance and other services.

Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. According to a recent forecast in the National Smart Cities Investment Guide of the International Data Corporation (IDC), global investment in smart city projects will total nearly $124 billion in 2020, a rise of 18.9% over 2019. The concept of smart cities is also increasingly being adopted in developing nations. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

Malicious cyber-attacks due to lack of security in industrial infrastructure are acting as a restraint on the industrial controls market.Industrial controls are increasingly being integrated with connected sensors and integrated data systems making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

For instance, 156 tornado alarm systems in the US city of Dallas were hacked forcing authorities to shut down the emergency system.

OEMs are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs.Some OEMS are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM).

JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in industrial controls manufacturing process.

In September 2020, Dover Corporation, an American conglomerate manufacturer of industrial products acquired XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition enhances Maag’s automation solutions offering with an internet of things-enabled technology, and positions Maag to grow its presence in aftermarket, remote service and monitoring solutions for the polymer processing and related markets.

XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag), a Switzerland based provider of integrated and customizable process technology solutions for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

The countries covered in the industrial controls market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247483/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Earth's orbital economy of tomorrow could be worth trillions

    At SXSW 2022 last week, a panel of experts on the burgeoning private spaceflight industry discussed the nuts and bolts of NASA’s commercial services program and what business in LEO will likely entail.

  • NASA, ESA Assign Astronauts to Space Station Mission on Crew Dragon

    NASA, ESA Assign Astronauts to Space Station Mission on Crew DragonPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 24, 2022WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) have selected two astronauts to launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission.

  • BTC Correlation to the S&P 500 Hitting 17-Month High

    The debate over bitcoin's value as a digital gold safe haven asset or a risky investment is heating up. As BTC's sensitivity to stock markets increases, concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening plans may tip the U.S. economy into recession rise. Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Husband and Wife Entrepreneurs Mint Own Unicorns Within a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An Indian couple became the country’s first husband and wife to build their respective startups into enterprises with at least $1 billion valuation, also known as unicorns.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near S

  • As the Market Takes a Rest, the Question Is: Will It Get Back Up Soon?

    After such a great run, it makes sense that stocks would cool a bit, but will the market stay sticky to the upside, or will bulls will lose their optimism?

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is Now Investing in Crypto

    Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund founded by investment tycoon Ray Dalio, has announced plans to back its first crypto fund. “The Hash” compares this with Sequoia’s entry into the digital asset space and how it could be a “green light” for other hedge funds to get involved in this industry.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • DOGE Is on the Move After a Breakout Wednesday

    Technical indicators are flashing green, with DOGE targeting a fourth consecutive day in positive territory ahead of the weekend.

  • Traeger stock falls more than 11% after grilll maker calls for leaner sales this year

    Shares of Traeger Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Wednesday after the grill maker reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street expectations but guided for lower sales, saying it is feeling the pinch of inflation, dimmer consumer confidence and thinner profit margins. Traeger said it lost $33.7 million, or 29 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with losses of $3.3 million, or 3 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted for one-time items, Traeger lost 3

  • Dubai firm Cypher Capital says launches $100 million digital asset fund

    Dubai-based venture capital firm Cypher Capital on Wednesday announced it was launching a $100 million seed fund aimed at investing in digital assets including crypto currencies. The fund will be financed by the company's founder, Bijan Alizadeh, and will also invest in decentralised finance platforms, blockchain applications and cryptocurrency gaming. "It's going to be 100% digital assets," he told Reuters.

  • General Mills lifts sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    General Mills Inc raised its full-year core sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, encouraged by higher prices and strong demand for the Cheerios maker's cereals, snack bars and pet food, sending its shares up as much as 6%. Consumers sticking to pandemic-driven habits of cooking more at home has boosted sales at packaged food makers, who are also benefiting from price hikes, with General Mills joining peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg in reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. General Mills had cautioned in February that supply issues in categories including refrigerated dough, pizza and hot snacks in North America would affect shipments in the third quarter, but measures such as securing alternate supply sources helped the company exceed its expectations for organic sales growth, up 4%.

  • ‘This is not a real market.’ How Russian stocks surged in first trading after crippling economic sanctions

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • S&P 500 Continues to Flirt With 4500

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit from the 4500 level during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • Crypto Lender Nexo Spins Out $150M Venture Arm for Web 3 Investments, Acquisitions

    Cryptocurrency lender Nexo announced a venture arm with $150 million to invest in Web 3 projects and acquisitions.

  • Olympian Apolo Ohno Explains Why Athletes Love Crypto

    Olympic speed skater and Web 3 enthusiast Apolo Ohno discusses the growing involvement of athletes in crypto spaces through NFT projects and other ventures. Ohno explains his investment strategy with San Francisco VC firm Tribe Capital and the lessons learned from the 2021 Hybrid Trade lawsuit.

  • U.S. regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage

    The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said recent media speculation about an imminent deal that would stop hundreds of Chinese companies from being kicked off American stock exchanges was “premature.” The regulator added that any agreement would only be a “first step” and that the PCAOB would then investigate to ensure that the deal is being followed.

  • Capital One sees changes in its top ranks

    Some executives have moved onto other opportunities at the bank, while others have departed entirely in the last year.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in February for a Second Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before

  • Innovative Eyewear downsizes planned IPO and raises price range

    Innovative Eyewear Inc. downsized its planned initial public offering on Wednesday and raised its expected price range. The company is now planning to offer 1.54 million units in the deal, down from a previous plan to offer 2.86 million, according to a regulatory filing. The company is expecting the deal to price at $5.50 to $7.50, up from a previous range of $4.25 to $6.25. Maxim Group is the sole underwriter on the deal. Proceeds will be used for sales and marketing, to expand inventory, to up

  • WSFS completes branch and systems conversion after Bryn Mawr deal

    WSFS recently consolidated 30% of the combined WSFS and Bryn Mawr Trust banking locations, shuttering 22 Bryn Mawr Trust branches and 12 WSFS locations.