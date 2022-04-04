U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.10
    +26.24 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,868.91
    +50.64 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,489.50
    +228.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.15
    +4.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.61
    +2.34 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4060
    +0.0290 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7530
    +0.2630 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,727.11
    -760.79 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.28
    -9.98 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Expanding at a Moderate CAGR of 7.7% during (2022-2032), & to Reach US$ 43.5 Bn by 2032, Future Market Insights

·8 min read

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Component (Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, Services), Security Layer (Network Security, End-point Security, Cloud Security, Application Security), End User Industry (Process Industries, Discrete Industries) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the high-quality report of FMI, the industrial cyber security market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%, from USD 20.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.99 billion in 2027. The driving factors of increased demand for industrial cyber security products in the power industry.

FMI_Log
FMI_Log

Attributes

Details

Industrial Cybersecurity Market CAGR (2022-2032)

7.7%

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Value (2022)

US$ 20.7 Bn

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Value (2032)

US$ 43.5 Bn

The pandemic caused chaos in the global economy at the start of 2020, causing unprecedented chaos and disruption for organizations and individuals all across the world. The pandemic has resulted in the introduction of a work-from-home option for most employees, posing operational issues for enterprises.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14460

The Internet of Things has made it much easier to do difficult activities and has eased the lives of millions of people. It provides a new approach for contemporary companies to handle, store, and process data in the cloud and data centres.

Customers, businesses, and communication service providers all interact differently because too smart gadgets. They've made it possible to automate and adapt many company procedures. The rising use of smartphones throughout the world has resulted in an increase in the number of networked devices that run on many platforms.

Owners of industrial companies and their personnel underestimate the present and impending possible risks in the industrial control systems environment due to the relative rarity of targeted assaults against automation systems and the excessive dependence on safety measures.

Synthetic assaults are guarded against by industrial control systems. As a result, security goods and software solutions are developed without addressing new risks or the nature of future assaults, as well as without a full analysis and examination of the current threat environment. As a result, real-world dangers are undervalued.

Modern security technologies are used in the industrial sector to prevent cyber-attacks, but attackers create new strategies and processes to get around them. Investments in security defence and detection technologies aid in the development of successful defensive plans, yet, one of the most common causes of breaches is human mistake.

These mistakes occur as a result of employees' lack of understanding, putting the industrial sector at risk. Advanced cyber-attacks vary in design, but they always target specific network weaknesses and exploit them to get access to company networks. Advanced cyber threats have risen dramatically in recent years, becoming a serious security problem for the industrial sector.

Get Customization on This Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14460

Employee training should be regarded as equally important to properly safeguard industrial facilities from cyber-attacks or cyber threats, in addition to adopting appropriate hardware and software-based security technologies.

In the absence of understanding of the related hazards, every employee who is a member of an organisation constitutes a threat to security. As a result, cyber security training is essential for personnel to comprehend, anticipate, and avoid future dangers before they become more serious. The staff will also be able to implement safe business practices at work as a result of the training.

North America is expected to have a significant industrial cyber security market share. Significant industrial cyber security market players are mostly responsible for the region's progress. The North American industrial cyber security market is predicted to rise as key companies increase their investment to extend their global footprint.

During the anticipated period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The adoption of cloud-based security software is a priority for major players. In the manufacturing industry, these nations have a large number of SMEs and startups.

Throughout the forecasted period, Europe is expected to increase at a significant rate. The rise in investment for the expansion of secure IT infrastructure throughout the automotive industry is largely responsible for the region's success.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14460

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • The hardware solutions from the industrial cyber security market are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the component sector.

  • Discrete industry is expected to grow at a high rate in the end-use sector of the industrial cyber security market, with a CAGR of 7.6%.

  • The market size for industrial cyber security in the United States is expected to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the research period.

  • UK is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.6 Billion in the industrial cyber security market by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the research period.

  • China's industrial cyber security market is expected to be worth US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

  • Japan is expected to have a market size for the industrial cyber security of US$ 2 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.2% during the research period.

  • By 2032, India is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.6 Billion in the industrial cyber security market, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the research period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Major players such as Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Bayshore Networks Inc. are among the industrial cyber security market's top participants.

Several business strategies are being implemented by these companies in order to boost their global expansion and deliver sophisticated security services.

  • Exablaze, an Australian developer and producer of innovative network devices, was acquired by Cisco System, Inc. in February 2020. This acquisition will help the organisations improve their security network performance.

  • Broadcom Inc. will introduce BizOps, an improved decision-making platform for sectors, in June 2020. This approach would aid businesses in speeding up decision-making across a variety of commercial and technological fields.

  • CyberArk Software Ltd. introduced CyberArk, Cloud Entitlements Manager, an artificial intelligence-based solution, in November 2020. The solution was created to improve cloud infrastructure security layers across businesses.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14460

Key Segments

By Component:

  • Hardware Solutions

  • Software Solutions

  • Services

By Security Layer:

  • Network Security

  • Endpoint Security

  • Application Security

  • Cloud Security

  • Wireless Security

  • Others

By End-User Industry:

  • Process

  • Discrete

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What is the CAGR of the Industrial Cybersecurity Market?

  • Which is the Leading Region in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market?

  • Which Segment leads in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market by End User Industry?

  • What is the Growth Estimated for the Industrial Cybersecurity Market by 2032?

  • Which Region has the Highest Growth Potential?

  • Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market: The global industrial vacuum cleaners market is estimated at US$ 569.1 Mn by 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 771.2 Mn by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Automated Material Handling Systems Market: The automated material handling equipment market is predicted to increase at a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The automated material handling equipment market is likely to rise from US$ 28.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 70 Bn by 2032.

Industrial and Workplace Safety Market: Industrial and Workplace Safety Market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$ 11.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-cyber-security-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-cybersecurity-market-expanding-at-a-moderate-cagr-of-7-7-during-2022-2032--to-reach-us-43-5-bn-by-2032--future-market-insights-301516836.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $80 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $80 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaState producer Saudi

  • AMD Buys Networking Technology Maker Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is acquiring closely held Pensando Systems Inc. to add chips and software used to route information inside computer systems. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldova

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • AMD to buy cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion in data center push

    Pensando, which was founded in 2017 by a group of four ex-Cisco Systems Inc engineers, counts Goldman Sachs and Microsoft Corp's cloud unit Azure as its customers. The startup makes a fully programmable processor and a software platform, which helps enterprise clients and data center customers to function more like cloud computing data centers like Amazon's Amazon Web Services.

  • Amazon Web Services' Moat Has Become Nearly Unassailable

    It doesn't take long when researching tech stocks to hear about the cloud. While it has become a bit of a buzzword, cloud computing is truly making a difference in how technology functions. Instead of having to run software, process data, or store information through expensive, on-site data centers, companies can outsource to some of the most powerful computer banks in the world through the cloud.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Intel Doubles Down on ESG With Launch of Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chips

    The “Intel Blockscale ASIC” chip boasts efficiency up to 26 J/TH, which would make it better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models currently in the market.

  • Exxon Flags Biggest Profit in 13 Years Due to Surging Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaExxon’s announcement that first-quar

  • Packaged-Food Sales Are Still Strong as Dining Out Comes Back

    The latest data, as parsed by Piper Sandler, show that retail sales are still strong for many brands, if down from their pandemic highs.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter production results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from its oil and gas unit could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ADVANCES TOWARDS NEAR TERM PRODUCTION AND COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF 100% OF THE PLANT FOUNDATION EARTHWORKS ON SCHEDULE; REPORTS 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS FROM A PIVOTAL YEAR

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, has filed its audited consolidated financial and operating results and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and the Company's corporate website.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Will Musk's Stock Purchase Jolt Twitter's Charts?

    The financial press is reporting on Elon Musk's buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter . Let's drill down on the charts and indicators to see how prices might trade in the days and weeks ahead. In this daily bar chart of TWTR, below, we can see that prices were cut in half from July to February/March.