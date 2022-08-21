U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.75
    -13.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,625.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,201.50
    -67.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,953.50
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    -1.15 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0040
    -0.0052 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0109 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9770
    +1.1150 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,626.85
    +491.46 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

"Industrial Depollution Attestation" - Primary aluminium producers in full compliance with MELCC regulations

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following several articles published in recent weeks concerning the "Industrial Depollution Attestation" (authorizations) issued by ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte aux changement climatique du Québec (MELCC), the Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) wishes to inform and reassure its employees, their host communities, its suppliers, its customers and its collaborators, to the effect that none of primary aluminium smelters in Quebec benefits from any relief or waiver allowing avoidance of their environmental obligations.

As defined by the MELCC, the "Industrial Depollution Attestation" now called authorizations, are a legal tool similar to an operating permit grouping together all the environmental operating conditions to which an industrial establishment is subject. In a way, it's a set of specifications that must respected to remain in operation.

The AAC would like to point out that all primary aluminium production facilities are subject to authorizations as prescribed in section III of the Environment Quality Act and confirms that all of its members respect the regulations in force.

The good operational practices of AAC members, as well as year-over-year investments in projects aimed at the continuous improvement of environmental performance are reflected in both historic reductions in air emissions, water consumption and residual materials. All of these elements can be consulted in the AAC's sustainable development report.

The primary aluminium industry in Quebec is recognized as the world leader in responsible production of low carbon footprint aluminium and is continually improving its practices in order to reduce its environmental impact.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada (www.aluminium.ca/en)

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,800 workers.

SOURCE Aluminium Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/21/c4188.html

