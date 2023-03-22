U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.00
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,771.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,877.00
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4700
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,218.30
    +212.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.75
    +10.71 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,505.32
    +559.65 (+2.08%)
     

Industrial enclosures market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes to drive growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial enclosures market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,237.84 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.16%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The increase in the use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is driving the growth of the market. Industrial electrical enclosures can house electronic components and instruments such as VFDs, low harmonic drives, vacuum contactors, and motor control centers. These enclosures protect electronic devices from dust, moisture, contaminants, and particulate matter. They also provide the systematic organization of components. In addition, safety devices such as variable frequency drives (VFDs), vacuum contactors, motor control centers (MCCs), and motor controllers can reduce power consumption and lower the total cost of ownership. Industrial electrical enclosures protect electronic devices from dust, moisture, contaminants, and particulate matter in indoor and outdoor environments. They also integrate components such as harmonic filters, insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), circuit breakers, PLCs, AC reactors, safety relays, regenerative converters, and wiring into one chamber. These factors will drive the demand for industrial enclosures during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2023-2027

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of industrial enclosures market

  • The market is segmented by end-user (process and discrete) and type (metallic and non-metallic).

  • Based on end-user, the process segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Process industries include power generation, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemicals, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

  • Most industrial processes require machinery such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), compressors, motors, conveyors, pumps, and others.

  • Damage from dust and moisture can harm the entire production and operational processes.

  • This impacts performance and also increases the overall cost of ownership.

  • Industrial enclosures ensure that processes are uninterrupted, with the help of their high strength and protection.

  • Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and  analysis of vendors and countries
The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has vast amounts of energy resources to drive industrial growth and support the growing population. Rising oil consumption and increasing crude oil import prices have led to initiatives to support investments in the domestic oil and gas sector. The governments of various countries in APAC are increasing investments in the oil and gas exploration sector to boost the domestic production of natural gas and oil. Therefore, the rising investments are likely to increase the demand for industrial enclosures during the forecast period.

  • The industrial enclosures market in APAC faced certain challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. However, in 2021, large-scale vaccination drives led to the reopening of end-user industries, which fueled the demand for industrial enclosures. The market experienced recovery and growth in 2022, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, View a PDF sample!

The industrial enclosures market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of vendors listed below -

  • AZZ Inc.

  • BCH Electric Ltd.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Chatsworth Products Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

  • HTE Technologies

  • Hubbell Inc.

  • IMS Companies LLC

  • Industrial Enclosure Corp.

  • KDM Steel

  • Legrand SA

  • nVent Electric Plc

  • Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

  • ROLEC Gehause Systeme GmbH

  • Rose Systemtechnik GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • TAKACHI ELECTRONICS ENCLOSURE Co. Ltd.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Sanmina Corp.

For more details on vendors - download a sample

What are the key data covered in this industrial enclosures market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial enclosures market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the industrial enclosures market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial enclosures market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial enclosures market vendors

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Control Market by Product, End user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerating CAGR of 5.46%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and plc), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Industrial Display Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase by USD 3.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial display market segmentation by type (panel mount monitors, open frame displays, rugged displays, marine displays, and other types) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Enclosures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,237.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AZZ Inc., BCH Electric Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, HTE Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, Industrial Enclosure Corp., KDM Steel, Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, ROLEC Gehause Systeme GmbH, Rose Systemtechnik GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, TAKACHI ELECTRONICS ENCLOSURE Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., and Sanmina Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial enclosures market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Metallic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 AZZ Inc.

  • 12.5 BCH Electric Ltd.

  • 12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 12.7 Chatsworth Products Inc.

  • 12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

  • 12.11 HTE Technologies

  • 12.12 Hubbell Inc.

  • 12.13 IMS Companies LLC

  • 12.14 Industrial Enclosure Corp.

  • 12.15 nVent Electric Plc

  • 12.16 Sanmina Corp.

  • 12.17 Schneider Electric SE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2023-2027
Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-enclosures-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-16-from-2022-to-2027--increasing-use-of-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-in-manufacturing-processes-to-drive-growth---technavio-301776305.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What is an RV loan?

    Consider the ins and outs of an RV loan before purchasing one.

  • How to choose the best RV loan lender

    Find the right lender by doing your research and prequalifying.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio 'Very Confident' of Reaching Sales Target: CFO

    Nio Inc. Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng discusses the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's strategy and outlook. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • China Evergrande set to unveil offshore debt restructuring proposal

    China Evergrande Group is set to unveil on Wednesday a restructuring proposal for its $22.7 billion offshore debt that could set the template for distressed peers and shape investor sentiment towards the country's embattled property sector. Two people with knowledge of the proposal said it would give creditors a basket of options to swap their debt into new bonds with extended maturity and equity in Evergrande's two Hong Kong-listed units - Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer but now the world's most indebted property developer, declined to comment.

  • Australian Coal Finally Lands in Oversupplied Chinese Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian coal is finally flowing to China, opening up another avenue for shipments in what’s shaping up as an increasingly oversupplied market this year. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Ba

  • Hong Kong Says Borrowing Cost Surge Driven by Demand For Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s overnight cost of borrowing fell on Wednesday, easing a cash crunch.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutThe overnight interbank rate, known as Hibor, tumbled 175 basis points

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Oil down after weekly U.S. crude stocks exceed expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.28. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Fox faces skeptical judge in Dominion defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • SVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- As Silicon Valley Bank deteriorated late last year and regulators began internally flagging flaws in its risk management, the lender opened up the credit spigot to one group: insiders. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.