Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Enclosures Market  size in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the Industrial Enclosures Market will progress at a CAGR of 4.88%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Enclosures Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Enclosures Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC , nVent Electric Plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants.

The increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes, stringent standards for enclosure design, and increased adoption of automation and communication technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Now!

Industrial Enclosures Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Industrial Enclosures Market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

  • Hubbell Inc.

  • nVent Electric Plc

  • Sanmina Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation

  • End User

  • Type

  • Geographic

APAC will account for 34% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for industrial enclosures are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Industrial enclosures market growth in APAC would be facilitated by rising investments in the oil and gas production industry to increase domestic production of natural gas and oil over the forecast period.

Industrial Enclosures Market Driver and Challenge

The growing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is one of the major reasons fueling the market for industrial enclosures. Due to chronic power shortages, electricity has become a major concern for many companies, particularly in developing nations. As a result, end users use a variety of safety devices to safeguard industrial machinery such as motors, compressors, pumps, and fans. During the projected period, the market for industrial enclosures is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for safety devices.

One of the major issues impeding the expansion of the industrial enclosures market is the rising price competition brought on by unstable input costs. To lessen the effect of raw material price volatility on their businesses, many important vendors have long-term contracts with suppliers. Small vendors, however, lack such contracts, and as a result, their operations are impacted by changes in raw material prices.

Related Reports:

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Enclosures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

  • 11.8 Hubbell Inc.

  • 11.9 IMS Companies LLC

  • 11.10 nVent Electric Plc

  • 11.11 Sanmina Corp.

  • 11.12 Schneider Electric SE

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-enclosures-market-segmentation-by-end-user-type-and-geography-key-drivers-and-market-forecasts-technavio-301591698.html

SOURCE Technavio

