Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Size to grow by USD 2.53 billion | DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Enel Spa Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.88% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on market dynamics, Read our FREE Sample Report

The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The industrial energy efficiency services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and are adopting automation and the IoT to differentiate themselves from regional vendors to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Enel Spa

  • ENGIE SA

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • SGS SA

  • Siemens AG

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for industrial energy efficiency services market in APAC. The presence of large manufacturing facilities that have a high installed capacity will drive the industrial energy efficiency services market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial energy efficiency services market share growth by the EA&C (energy audits and consulting) segment will be significant during the forecast period. EA&C are considered important instruments in recognizing the existing energy efficiency potential by adopting systematic procedures to develop a strategy to achieve energy efficiency targets.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability is one of the significant factors driving the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. The adoption of energy-efficient systems can help reduce environmental pollution and sustainability challenges while improving air quality. It can considerably reduce emissions during industrial operations, thus lowering the environmental impact.

The high initial setup cost is challenging the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. Most energy-efficient technologies are considerably more expensive than their conventional counterparts. Even with subsidies in some countries, the initial cost remains considerably high. This can be a challenge among highly price-sensitive customers, especially in emerging economies.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automatic Floodgate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pump Jack Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ameresco Inc., Crowley Carbon Ltd., DNV Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Econoler Inc., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, G+E GETEC Holding GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Ramboll Group AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, TotalEnergies SE, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and Sales

2.2.4 Support Activities

2.3.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • EA and C

  • M and V

  • P and SO

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The EA and C constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was P and SO

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 EA and C- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: EA and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: EA and C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 M and V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: M and V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: M and V - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 P and SO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: P and SO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: P and SO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability

8.1.2 Increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment

8.1.3 Technological innovation driving the EPC model

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High initial setup cost

8.2.2 Long payback period

8.2.3 Challenges in implementation and deployment

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rise in focus on using renewable energy

8.3.2 Increasing market consolidation activities

8.3.3 Growing adoption of IoT to leverage the energy efficiency potential

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 45: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 48: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Enel Spa

Exhibit 50: Enel Spa - Overview

Exhibit 51: Enel Spa - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Enel Spa - Key News

Exhibit 53: Enel Spa - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Enel Spa - Segment focus

10.5 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 55: ENGIE SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: ENGIE SA - Business segments

Exhibit 57: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key News

Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 69: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 70: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key News

Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Overview

Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Key News

Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 SGS SA

Exhibit 79: SGS SA - Overview

Exhibit 80: SGS SA - Business segments

Exhibit 81: SGS SA - Key News

Exhibit 82: SGS SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Key News

Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Exhibit 89: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview

Exhibit 90: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments

Exhibit 91: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-53-billion--dupont-de-nemours-inc-and-enel-spa-among-key-vendors--technavio-301520979.html

SOURCE Technavio

