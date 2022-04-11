Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Size to grow by USD 2.53 billion | DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Enel Spa Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.88% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis
Vendor Insights
The industrial energy efficiency services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and are adopting automation and the IoT to differentiate themselves from regional vendors to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Enel Spa
ENGIE SA
General Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc
Schneider Electric SE
SGS SA
Siemens AG
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for industrial energy efficiency services market in APAC. The presence of large manufacturing facilities that have a high installed capacity will drive the industrial energy efficiency services market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The industrial energy efficiency services market share growth by the EA&C (energy audits and consulting) segment will be significant during the forecast period. EA&C are considered important instruments in recognizing the existing energy efficiency potential by adopting systematic procedures to develop a strategy to achieve energy efficiency targets.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability is one of the significant factors driving the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. The adoption of energy-efficient systems can help reduce environmental pollution and sustainability challenges while improving air quality. It can considerably reduce emissions during industrial operations, thus lowering the environmental impact.
The high initial setup cost is challenging the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. Most energy-efficient technologies are considerably more expensive than their conventional counterparts. Even with subsidies in some countries, the initial cost remains considerably high. This can be a challenge among highly price-sensitive customers, especially in emerging economies.
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ameresco Inc., Crowley Carbon Ltd., DNV Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Econoler Inc., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, G+E GETEC Holding GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Ramboll Group AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, TotalEnergies SE, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Marketing and Sales
2.2.4 Support Activities
2.3.5 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
EA and C
M and V
P and SO
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The EA and C constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was P and SO
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
5.3 EA and C- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: EA and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: EA and C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 M and V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: M and V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: M and V - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 P and SO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: P and SO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: P and SO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability
8.1.2 Increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment
8.1.3 Technological innovation driving the EPC model
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High initial setup cost
8.2.2 Long payback period
8.2.3 Challenges in implementation and deployment
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rise in focus on using renewable energy
8.3.2 Increasing market consolidation activities
8.3.3 Growing adoption of IoT to leverage the energy efficiency potential
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Exhibit 45: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 48: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Enel Spa
Exhibit 50: Enel Spa - Overview
Exhibit 51: Enel Spa - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Enel Spa - Key News
Exhibit 53: Enel Spa - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Enel Spa - Segment focus
10.5 ENGIE SA
Exhibit 55: ENGIE SA - Overview
Exhibit 56: ENGIE SA - Business segments
Exhibit 57: ENGIE SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: ENGIE SA - Segment focus
10.6 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key News
Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc
Exhibit 69: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
Exhibit 70: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key News
Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
10.9 Schneider Electric SE
Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Key News
Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
10.10 SGS SA
Exhibit 79: SGS SA - Overview
Exhibit 80: SGS SA - Business segments
Exhibit 81: SGS SA - Key News
Exhibit 82: SGS SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: SGS SA - Segment focus
10.11 Siemens AG
Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Key News
Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Exhibit 89: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview
Exhibit 90: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments
Exhibit 91: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 92: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 96: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
