Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Size to grow by USD 2.53 billion | DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Enel Spa Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.88% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The industrial energy efficiency services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and are adopting automation and the IoT to differentiate themselves from regional vendors to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Enel Spa

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

SGS SA

Siemens AG

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for industrial energy efficiency services market in APAC. The presence of large manufacturing facilities that have a high installed capacity will drive the industrial energy efficiency services market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial energy efficiency services market share growth by the EA&C (energy audits and consulting) segment will be significant during the forecast period. EA&C are considered important instruments in recognizing the existing energy efficiency potential by adopting systematic procedures to develop a strategy to achieve energy efficiency targets.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability is one of the significant factors driving the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. The adoption of energy-efficient systems can help reduce environmental pollution and sustainability challenges while improving air quality. It can considerably reduce emissions during industrial operations, thus lowering the environmental impact.

The high initial setup cost is challenging the industrial energy efficiency services market growth. Most energy-efficient technologies are considerably more expensive than their conventional counterparts. Even with subsidies in some countries, the initial cost remains considerably high. This can be a challenge among highly price-sensitive customers, especially in emerging economies.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ameresco Inc., Crowley Carbon Ltd., DNV Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Econoler Inc., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, G+E GETEC Holding GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Ramboll Group AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, TotalEnergies SE, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

