U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.77
    +62.80 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,448.15
    +418.04 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,933.06
    +263.11 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.97
    +26.61 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.90
    +39.30 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.48 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    -0.0320 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0770
    -0.3070 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,644.15
    +100.71 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.00
    +28.54 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.05
    -41.79 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Industrial Enzymes Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.27% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 10.80 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Industrial Enzymes Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Source (Plant and Animal), Type (Chocolate, Proteases, and Lipases), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Detergent & Cleaners, Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of the World) — Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Enzymes Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Industrial Enzymes Market Information by Type, Application, Source, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Industrial Enzymes Market could thrive at a rate of 6.27% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.80 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

When utilized in food products, industrial enzymes aid in increasing the nutritional value of the final product. For instance, lipase is specifically employed in the food business to generate tastes in particular cheeses. Moreover, the lactase enzyme promotes the hydrolysis reaction in whey or milk products. These protein-based compounds improve digestion by assisting in the dissociation of complicated molecules into simpler ones. The demand for nutraceutical products has grown recently, along with the substantial rise in chronic illness prevalence among people. As a result of these products' ability to streamline the manufacturing process, industrial enzymes are becoming increasingly in demand for use in nutraceuticals. Industrial enzymes are incorporated into food products to increase their effectiveness.

Moreover, they create body care goods, including shampoo and cosmetics. The proteins found in the enzymes retain the skin's suppleness and guarantee the safety of the items. They enhance the effectiveness of skincare products as well.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8094

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 10,807.10 million

CAGR

6.27%

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Historical Data

2021

Forecast Units

Value (USD million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Type, Application, Source, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Ability of enzymes to increase production

Increasing demand for the enzymes in various industries

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Industrial Enzymes industry include

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

  • Lesaffre (France)

  • DowDuPont (US)

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Adisseo (China)

  • Dyadic International Inc. (US)

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India)

  • Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

  • AB Enzymes (Germany)

  • Codexis Incorporated (US)

  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

December 2022

The largest merger between two Danish businesses in biotechnology history occurred when Novozymes and Chr. Hansen combine. Chr. Hansen will be dissolved due to the merger, revealed in a joint statement on Monday. The merger is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Industrial Enzymes:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-enzymes-market-8094

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Rising global demand for bread goods and fruit juices is anticipated to increase demand for industrial enzymes. The demand for industrial enzymes is anticipated to grow in the nutraceutical and animal feed sectors, driving the industry forward. Also, as consumer knowledge of health issues rises, so does the desire for functional meals, which will increase product demand in the future. One of the industry's concerns is the high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature and pH and item handling security issues. These elements are anticipated to have an immediate effect on the market expansion. Key firms are anticipated to gain from the rising use of their products in numerous end-use industries, including food and beverage, animal feed, biofuels, and diagnostics.

Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is being constrained by various regulatory structures regarding the handling and safety of the enzymes and the enzymes' high sensitivity to environmental factors like excessive light, pH, humidity, and temperature. Industrial enzymes speed up chemical reactions as they move closer to stability, catalyzing the process. End goods are less expensive due to enzymatic procedures employed in many industrial applications. Nevertheless, this transformation is constrained by the high cost of raw materials needed in enzyme manufacture. Due to their extreme temperature sensitivity, enzymes can become inactive at even very low temperatures. Since they are sensitive to outside influences throughout the production process, they also turn toxic when the pH changes.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the growth of the industrial enzymes market because lockdowns and the global shutdown of raw material supply chains and enzyme production facilities have affected several end-user industries. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on the biofuel business. The market for industrial enzymes benefited from a considerable increase in transport biofuel production globally in 2022.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8094

Market Segmentation

By Type

The Types in the market include personalized carbohydrase’s, proteases, and lipases.

By Application

Food & beverages, feed, detergents and cleaning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals have been listed as the top industry Applications in the study.

By Source

Plant, animal, microorganisms, are the major Sources available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

North America was the leading region. This is related to a notable market for industrial enzymes due to the strong presence of numerous end-use enterprises in the laundry detergent, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics industries, along with the considerable potential for R&D activities in the main countries of the area. For instance, with scientific breakthroughs, genetically modified organism strains are remanufactured by food enzymes from microbes.

Throughout the projected period, the European Commission's propensity for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging the development of biofuels is anticipated to affect the market's expansion positively. If economic conditions improve, Russia's meat production will rise significantly. The substance is commonly used in meat processing to improve the softness of the meat.

Asia Pacific sees a popular trend. Owing to significant growth in the healthcare, food & beverage, and chemical sectors. The region's market is expanding quickly due to rising consumer spending and rapid population growth. The biggest enzyme companies are in the area, yeast enzyme sales are up, and there is a growing need for enzymes for textile processing.

Discover more research Reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Industry, by Market Research Future:

Food Enzymes Market Information: By Type (Carbohydrases, Protease, Lipase), Source (Plant, Animal, Microorganism), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Oils, Fats & Spreads, Beverages), And Region Forecast Till 2027

Dairy Enzymes Market Research Report: Information By Product(Carbohydrate Dairy Enzymes, Protease Dairy Enzymes, Polymerase & Nuclease Dairy Enzymes, Lipase Dairy Enzymes, Phytase Dairy Enzymes, and other Dairy Enzymes), By Source(Plant-Based and Animal & Micro-organisms Based), By Application (Dairy Enzymes for Milk, Dairy Enzymes for Cheese, Dairy Enzymes for Ice Creams & Desserts, Dairy Enzymes for Yogurt, Dairy Enzymes for Whey, Dairy Enzymes for Infant Formula and Dairy Enzymes for other Applications) and Region to 2030

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Research Report: Information by Type (Pectinase, Protease, Cellulase, Amylase, and Others), Source (Plants, Animals, and Microbes), Form (Liquid and Solid), Application (Juices & Nectars, Wines & Ciders, Pastes & Purees, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Does an Employer Match Count Toward My 401(k) Limit?

    A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged retirement plan. You fund this account by contributing a set percentage of your paycheck into the account. One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) plan is that employers have the option to match your … Continue reading → The post How the Employer Match Works With the 401(k) Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Albemarle to build $1.3 billion lithium plant in South Carolina

    The facility, which was first announced last year without a specific location, will double the company's lithium processing capacity and thus its ability to supply key customers - including Tesla Inc - who are hungry for more North American supplies of the battery metal. Already the world's largest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Australia, Albemarle has moved aggressively to expand in the United States, which it sees as its next major area of growth thanks to tax credits and other incentives offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The South Carolina plant will be able to process 50,000 tonnes of lithium each year from rock Albemarle plans to mine in North Carolina as well as from recycled batteries.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Furious as SEC Suggests It Will Take Enforcement Action

    Announcing the news, a punchy blog post from the exchange said: "We asked the SEC for reasonable crypto rules for Americans. We got legal threats instead."

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • California lawmakers to vote on possible gas price penalties

    California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, has used all of his political muscle to get the bill this far by making in-person pleas with state lawmakers in private ahead of Thursday's first vote in the state Senate. The oil industry has pushed back, paying for a wave of digital ads that have labeled any potential penalty as a tax — an idea more likely to be scorned by voters.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca