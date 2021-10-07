U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Industrial Enzymes Market Size to Reach USD 8400.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Enzymes Market is Segmented by Type (Saccharifying Enzyme, Amylase, Protease, Lipases), by Application (Food and Beverage, Detergents, Animal Feed, Textile, Pulp and Paper, Bioenergy). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

In 2020, the global Industrial Enzymes market size was USD 6006.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 8400.4 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Enzymes are protein molecules functioning as specialized catalysts for chemical reactions. They have contributed greatly to the traditional and modern chemical industry by improving existing processes. Enzymes are natural catalysts. They are produced by living organisms to increase the rate of an immense and diverse set of chemical reactions required for life. They are involved in all processes essential for life such as DNA replication and transcription, protein synthesis, metabolism and signal transduction, etc.

Major factors driving the growth of industrial enzymes market are:

During the forecast period, rising product demand from end-use sectors such as household cleaning, animal feed, and food and beverage is expected to drive market expansion.

The quest for higher-quality meals with more natural flavor and taste has become a popular trend among today's customers. As a result of this tendency, the creation of flavorful and delicious processed meals employing industrial enzyme applications became necessary. These enzymes function as catalysts by assisting in the breakdown of vitamins and nutrients in metabolic processes as well as the interconversion of complex compounds to simpler ones.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-38P18/global-industrial-enzymes

Trends influencing the growth of the industrial enzymes market

Many foods and beverage components and products require the use of enzymes for processing. To retain the flavor and texture of food, enzymes catalyze critical, very specialized reactions under particular circumstances. Enzymes are commonly used in food processing in accordance with "clean label" and "all-natural" labeling. Thus the growing use of enzymes in food processing and the demand for all-natural products are expected to drive the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

The growing use of enzymes in the detergent industry is expected to drive the industrial enzyme market. Enzymes are used as functional components in detergents, assisting in the effective, ecologically friendly, and energy-saving cleaning of laundry and dishes. Proteases, lipases, and amylases are the three main types of detergent enzymes, each with its own set of advantages for use in laundry and automated dishwashing. Proteases were the first enzymes to be widely employed in laundry detergents, which not only improve cleaning performance but also have environmental advantages. Lipases and amylases work along with proteases to improve detergent effectiveness, especially at lower temperatures and lower pH levels in industrial cleaning processes. Cellulases help to retain the fresh look of cleaned clothing and aid to overall fabric care.

The expense of feeding livestock and poultry accounts for 60-70 percent of the overall cost of operating a livestock or poultry operation. For decades, farmers have strived to reduce this cost. This aim has become a reality thanks to the use of enzymes in animal feed, and contemporary farmers have made incredible progress in the efficient and cost-effective production of animals. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-38P18/Global_Industrial_Enzymes_Market

Industrial enzymes market share

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the industrial enzymes market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Technological advancements in this region have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications, and this segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. This region is projected to be the largest market due to the development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization. The bioethanol and food & beverage industries in this region are also witnessing a rise in the usage of enzymes.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-38P18/Global_Industrial_Enzymes_Market

Industrial enzymes market segmentation

By Type

  • Saccharifying Enzyme

  • Amylase

  • Protease

  • Lipases

  • Others.

By Application

Key Companies

  • Novozymes

  • DuPont

  • DSM

  • Longda Bio-products

  • Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech

  • Vland

  • SunHY

  • Challenge Group

  • Sunson

  • Amano Enzyme

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies

  • Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech

  • Godo Shusei

  • Jiangyin BSDZYME Bio-Engineering

  • Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech.

By Region

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

Inquire for Customized Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-38P18/Global_Industrial_Enzymes_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-38P18&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-38P18&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global enzymes market was valued at USD 8,636.8 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 14,507.6 Million in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The food enzymes market size was valued at USD 1,944.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,056.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global Feed Enzymes market size is projected to reach USD 1320.9 Million by 2027, from USD 968.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market size was USD 84 Million and it is expected to reach USD 114.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- Global and Japan Dairy Enzymes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Pancreatic Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Textiles Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Wine Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Beer Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Pet Food Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Clean Label Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and United States Enzymes in Biofuel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and Japan Lipases Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Protease Feed Enzyme Sales Market Report 2021

- Global β-Amylase Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and Japan Saccharifying Enzyme Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

- Global Fruit Vegetable Enzyme Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Apple Juice Processing Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Peach Juice Processing Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Orange Juice Processing Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Pineapple Juice Processing Enzymes Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Industrial Enzymes Market

