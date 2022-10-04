U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.00
    +12.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,614.00
    +76.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,345.50
    +59.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.30
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.60
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8640
    +0.2440 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,529.52
    +340.29 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.07
    +8.72 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,854.78
    +638.99 (+2.44%)
     

Industrial Ethernet Market to grow by USD 29.39 Bn, Increasing number of smart grid projects to boost market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Ethernet Market in the Industrial Machinery industry is expected to grow by USD 29.39 bn from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the industrial ethernet market will progress at a CAGR of 12.44%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2021-2025

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Read Free Sample Report.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Belden Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Nexans SA

  • Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geography

The ethernet/IP segment's market share of industrial ethernet will expand significantly. The expansion of the Ethernet/IP market is being fueled by elements including high performance and flexibility, the increasing use of IIoT, and the continued expansion of Ethernet networks in process industries. EtherNet/IP will continue to gain popularity due to the penetration of Ethernet and Internet technologies into new applications as well as the general acceleration of connectivity.

North America will account for 37% of market growth. In North America, the US is the major market for industrial ethernet. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The industrial ethernet market will increase in North America over the forecast period thanks to the rising IIoT usage. Download Free Sample Report.

Industrial Ethernet Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial ethernet market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial ethernet market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial ethernet market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial ethernet market vendors

Related Reports:
Automation Systems Market in Indonesia by Component and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automation systems market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%.

Waste Heat Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste heat recovery market share is expected to increase by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%.

Industrial Ethernet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

$29.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Ethernet/IP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PROFINET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • EtherCAT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Modbus TCP/IP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Belden Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Nexans SA

  • Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2021-2025
Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-ethernet-market-to-grow-by-usd-29-39-bn-increasing-number-of-smart-grid-projects-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301638736.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Blue Apron stock plunges amid Canaccord deal, CFO departure

    Shares of Blue Apron are down sharply after the company reached a $15 million stock deal with Canaccord and also announced the departure of its CFO.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.