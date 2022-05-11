U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.51
    +29.46 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,440.69
    +279.95 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,762.05
    +24.38 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.76
    +15.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.05
    +5.29 (+5.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.39 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0250
    +0.0320 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2354
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2500
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,215.39
    -463.69 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.98
    -6.71 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.07
    +79.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Industrial Fasteners Market size to Reach USD 113710 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%| Valuates Reports

·5 min read

BANGALORE, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Fasteners market Segmented by Type (Steel Type, Cooper Type, Aluminum Type) , By Application (Automotive Industry, Electric & Electronics Machinery Industry, Construction Industry, MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Industrial Fasteners market size is estimated to be worth USD 78810 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 113710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Major factors driving the growth of the lawful interception market

The industrial fasteners market is expected to grow due to the increased use of industrial fasteners in various end-user industries such as automotive, electric and electronics, machinery, construction, and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations).

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-22O8793/Global_Industrial_Fasteners_Market_Outlook_2022

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL FASTENERS MARKET

The industrial fasteners market is expected to grow due to rising construction activity around the world. Fasteners are used in the construction industry to temporarily join two or more objects together. To ensure a safe and strong final construction, each construction project requires a different type of fastener. Furthermore, fasteners are essential components in a variety of industries, including automation, manufacturing, infrastructure, and others, where various items require the assembly of machinery or parts from various vehicles.

Automotive bolts, nuts, screws, and inserts are commonly used to clamp vehicle parts together to prevent them from separating while transmitting driving loads, as well as to prevent leakage of engine and gearbox joints and to secure sheet steel parts. The easily replaceable nature of automotive fasteners makes it convenient for end-user consumers to purchase fasteners for their vehicles, boosting the automotive fastener aftermarket. The industrial fastener market is expected to grow as a result of this factor.

The growing use of fasteners in the electric and electronic industries is expected to propel the industrial fastener market forward. Fasteners for securing electronics are designed in such a way that they eliminate the need for additional security measures such as ball bearings and lock nuts, lowering the cost of securing the electronics. Furthermore, the fact that the use of such screws does not necessitate any changes to the joint or process technology to install them helps.

Fasteners are also used in medical devices, surgical equipment, and medical implants. Implant fasteners are made of special metals like titanium that can be safely inserted into the human body without corroding or degrading. For implants, large bolts are used to attach miniature pins and shafts.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22O8793/global-industrial-fasteners

INDUSTRIAL FASTENERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Steel Type is the most lucrative, accounting for roughly 90% of the Industrial fasteners market share.

Based on application, The industrial fasteners market was dominated by the automotive application segment. This is due to the widespread use of fastening components for bonding major automotive components.

Based on region, Europe is the largest market, accounting for about 30% of total sales, followed by North America and China, which each account for about 50%.

Inquire for Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-22O8793/Global_Industrial_Fasteners_Market_Outlook_2022

Key Players

  • Würth

  • PCC

  • ITW

  • Alcoa

  • Araymond

  • LISI

  • STANLEY

  • Fontana Gruppo

  • Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

  • NORMA

  • Aoyama Seisakusho

  • KAMAX

  • Agrati Group

  • Meidoh

  • NAFCO

  • Gem-Year

  • Bulten

  • Boltun

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-22O8793/Global_Industrial_Fasteners_Market_Outlook_2022

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-22O8793&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Industrial Fasteners Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-fasteners-market-size-to-reach-usd-113710-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-6-3-valuates-reports-301544935.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Exxon’s Investments Are Paying Off, Analyst Says. Expect Big Returns of Capital.

    The giant oil company zigged where other giant energy companies have zagged, putting it in a prime spot to ride surging prices.

  • Oil prices rebound strongly as falling China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, but also took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Agency Predicts Natural-Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Moderna CFO out after two days in the role as former employer Dentsply discloses probe of financial reporting

    Moderna Inc. surprised investors Wednesday with the news that its recently appointed chief financial officer has departed with immediate effect, following the disclosure of an internal probe into financial reporting at his former employer.

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • Russia: Tougher Sanctions Widen Disconnect Between Rouble and Economy, Increasing Retaliation Risk

    The Russian rouble’s fortunes are increasingly disconnected from the health of the Russian economy as international sanctions tighten in response to the war in Ukraine.

  • Diamond Prices Are Spiking and Even De Beers Can’t Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging in some corners of the rough-diamond market, as sanctions on one of the world’s two giant miners ripple through the supply chain. In the past, the industry could turn to behemoth De Beers to crank out extra gems when supply ran tight — but not this time.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero I