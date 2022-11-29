U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: APAC held 39% in 2020, Floor Scrubbers Segment to grow at the Highest Rate - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor cleaner market report is comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market share growth of USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.51%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market 2021-2025

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Free Sample Report!

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the industrial floor cleaner market based on Product (Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer or Pressure Cleaner, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

  • APAC held 39% of the industrial floor cleaner market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth in the geriatric population and changing lifestyles will facilitate the industrial floor cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • The floor scrubbers segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Floor scrubbers are used on ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, terrazzo, vinyl tiles, and concrete flooring. These scrubbers provide effective results without the use of chemicals. Hence, the floor scrubbers segment is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning.

Download a Free sample report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth of the janitorial industry is driving the global industrial floor cleaner market growth. The presence of janitorial service companies is high in industrialized countries.

  • The janitorial industry is expected to be dominated by the commercial sector due to the outsourcing of cleaning services and investments in new industrial buildings.

  • The low level of regulations and policies further drive the growth of the janitorial industry.

  • Moreover, the janitorial services market is nearing maturity due to recent consolidations, which will also fuel market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The growing demand for floor scrubbers is a key trend in the market. The use of these scrubbers is high in retail stores, convenience stores, and among other places.

  • Industrial floor scrubbers consume less water compared to other types of cleaners and dry the floors instantly. These scrubbers are highly efficient and remove grease, grime, and dirt completely.

  • In addition, industrial floor scrubbers are easy to use. Depending on the type of floor, walk-in or ride-on scrubbers can be used. Hence, the demand for floor scrubbers will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Drivers and trends are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of businesses. Find insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial floor cleaner market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial floor cleaner market between 2021 and 2025

  • Precise estimation of the size of the industrial floor cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial floor cleaner market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial floor cleaner market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size is projected to increase by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.94. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market segmentation by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The robotic vacuum cleaner market size is projected to increase by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers robotic vacuum cleaner market segmentation by product (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 985.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.00

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Clemas & Co. Ltd

  • 10.5 Diversey Inc.

  • 10.6 EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

  • 10.7 Fimap Spa

  • 10.8 Hako GmbH

  • 10.9 Nilfisk AS

  • 10.10 Tennant Co.

  • 10.11 Tornado Industries Inc.

  • 10.12 WIESE USA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-floor-cleaner-market-apac-held-39-in-2020-floor-scrubbers-segment-to-grow-at-the-highest-rate---technavio-301687663.html

SOURCE Technavio

