Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Recorded an 8% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor cleaner market potential growth difference will be USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025. The report predicts the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growth of the janitorial industry is a major factor driving the global industrial floor cleaner market share growth. Janitorial services companies are more established in industrialized countries. The market has been growing since 2010 and is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. The commercial sector mainly comprises office buildings, municipal structures, and retail spaces. The industry is expected to be dominated by the commercial sector, followed by the residential sector. Growth in this segment over the past five years was due to the outsourcing of cleaning services and investments in new industrial buildings, particularly in the educational, healthcare, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries. One of the advantages of the janitorial segment is the low level of regulations and policies apart from general state-specific occupational and health and safety regulations. The nearing maturity of the janitorial services market due to recent consolidations is a key trend leading to growth in industrial floor cleaners.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Product Landscape

The industrial floor cleaner market share growth in the floor scrubber segment will be significant for revenue generation. Floor scrubbers can be used on ceramic tile, porcelain tile, terrazzo, vinyl tile, and concrete flooring. Since floor scrubbers provide effective results without using chemicals, the market for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning.

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Geography Landscape

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial floor cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the geriatric population and evolving lifestyles are contributing to an increase in chronic health problems, such as diabetes, which is driving the demand for healthcare facilities in the region. The healthcare industry generates almost half of the demand for industrial floor cleaners owing to the presence of several facilities that use cleaning chemicals. This will facilitate the industrial floor cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The industrial floor cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Clemas & Co. Ltd

Diversey Inc.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Fimap Spa

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk AS

Tennant Co.

Tornado Industries Inc.

WIESE USA

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 985.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments to customize.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

10.4 Clemas & Co. Ltd

10.5 Diversey Inc.

10.6 EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

10.7 Fimap Spa

10.8 Hako GmbH

10.9 Nilfisk AS

10.10 Tennant Co.

10.11 Tornado Industries Inc.

10.12 WIESE USA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

