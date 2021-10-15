Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Size to Grow by USD 985.70 Mn | Growth of Janitorial Industry Will Accelerate Market Demand | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor cleaner market is set to grow by USD 985.70 million from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period, as per the latest market research report from Technavio. The industrial floor cleaner market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report for more highlights on key market growth trends and drivers.

The report identifies the growth of the janitorial industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, technological advances and innovations such as cylindrical brush technology and UV inspection will be crucial in fueling the industrial floor cleaner market growth over the forecast period.

The industrial floor cleaner market is segmented by Product (Floor scrubber, Vacuum cleaner, Floor sweeper, Power washer or pressure cleaner, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial floor cleaner market covers the following areas:

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Sizing

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Forecast

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Clemas & Co. Ltd

Diversey Inc.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Fimap Spa

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk AS

Tennant Co.

Tornado Industries Inc.

WIESE USA

Related Reports:



Floor Cleaning Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Story continues

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 985.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-floor-cleaner-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-985-70-mn--growth-of-janitorial-industry-will-accelerate-market-demand--17-000-technavio-reports-301400925.html

SOURCE Technavio