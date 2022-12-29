U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.50
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    +74.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,834.75
    +62.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.10
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.15 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6700
    -0.6650 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,606.86
    -63.27 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.40
    -13.79 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Industrial Floor Coatings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Polyesters, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer, Alkyd and Others), By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Others), By Component Type (One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component, Five-Component), By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, High Solids, Powder, and Others), By End User (Transportation, General Industrial, Packaging, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Wood, and Others) By Region, and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Floor Coatings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377480/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to rapid growth in industrialization all over the globe. In 2022, the degree of urbanization worldwide was at 57 percent.
Industrial floor coating is a transparent, liquid substance applied to the floor and dries to form a walking surface.It is described as a thin coating applied to the floor structure to guard against exposure and dangerous substances.

Industrial floor coating adds aesthetic value and offers abrasion and anti-skid protection.These coatings provide maintenance, repair, and protection options for various commercial and industrial flooring requirements while resisting abrasion and chemicals.

Industrial floor coatings can provide environmentally friendly ways to enhance the functionality of the floors in commercial and industrial buildings by lengthening the lifespan of the concrete and other flooring components.Enterprises emphasize performance, labor savings, and environmentally friendly raw materials as key growth areas.

The Industrial Floor Coatings market is expanding rapidly. Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to grow due to increased R&D spending and continued product development to improve the performance of Industrial Floor Coatings.
Growing Demand from The Construction Industry
The floor coating offers a high-performance, smooth, durable surface that lasts many years and can sustain large loads.It also protects floors from dampness, stains, and fractures.

Warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing & industrial facilities, showrooms, commercial & retail businesses, garages, and aviation hangars are a few places where floor coatings are applied.The expansion of construction activities worldwide has significantly influenced the demand for floor coverings in metropolitan areas.

The Industrial Floor Coatings industry strongly emphasizes embracing cutting-edge technologies like water-borne, solvent-borne, and UV-cured.They can be applied to both residential and commercial properties.

These coatings protect surfaces from impurities like moisture, UV radiation, and bacteria. Industrial Floor Coatings are most frequently used in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global increase in urbanization is expected to drive future market expansion for industrial floor coatings. The movement of people from rural to urban regions and the increase in urban population density are referred to as "urbanization." Urbanization is boosting demand for residential and non-residential buildings such as hospitals, schools, warehouses, and supermarkets, driving the industrial floor coatings industry. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 2.5 billion people, or 68% of the global population, will live in urban areas by 2050.
Growing Technological Advancement
As per growing technological development, there has been a variety of floor coating developed that could be used based on the end user’s demand.Four flooring coating systems are available, including general-purpose industrial floor coating, wear-resistant industrial floor coating, chemical-resistant industrial floor coating, urethane cement, and additional custom options on request that coating manufacturers can develop.

The rising importance of technological advancement helps in the appropriate use of layers, ensuring safety and welfare along with optimized material consumption. Hence, enhancing the productivity and aesthetic look in the arena.
Recent Developments
In September 2020, PPG launched a polyurethane-based industrial floor coat product range with water-resistant properties.
Market Segmentation
The Global Industrial Floor Coatings market is segmented by resin type, flooring material, component type, technology, and end-user.Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyurethanes, acrylic, polyesters, epoxy, fluoropolymer, alkyd, and others.

Based on the flooring material, the market is segmented into concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others.Based on component type, the market is segmented into one-component, two-component, three-component, four-component, and five-component.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into transportation, general industrial, packaging, marine, aerospace, industrial wood, and others.
Market players
Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Dow Chemical Company, Nora System GmbH, Asian Paints Ltd, Milliken & Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., are some of the key market players

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings market, By Resin Type:
o Polyurethanes
o Acrylic
o Polyesters
o Epoxy
o Fluoropolymer
o Alkyd
o Others
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings market, By Flooring Material:
o Concrete
o Mortar
o Terrazzo
o Others
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, By Component Type:
o One-Component
o Two-Component
o Three-Component
o Four-Component
o Five-Component Interior
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, By Technology:
o Water-based
o Solvent-based
o High Solids
o Powder
o Others
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, End User:
o Transportation
o General Industrial
o Packaging
o Marine
o Aerospace
o Industrial Wood
o Others
• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, by Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377480/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Alameda Research Liquidated Ether-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin in Past 24 Hours, On-Chain Data Shows

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Ma

  • U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information

    The report comes after a U.S. accounting watchdog said it had full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. While the Chinese ecommerce firm has paused discussions of a potential Hong Kong listing, freight company Full Truck Alliance has scrapped its long time plan, according to the report. Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have moved to also list in Hong Kong over the past few years to hedge the risk of potential delisting in the United States due to political disputes with China.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Levy

    Energy giant said Europe’s effort to take a bite from surging income discourages investment and its adoption violated rules.

  • How Much Do Millennials Need To Save for Retirement?

    Millennials may not be worrying about retirement just yet, but they should be thinking about how much they’ll need to save.

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC said it received a request from its Kazakh counterpart to book capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for oil supplies to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels More Flig

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • Republicans Ramp Up Anti-ESG Campaign for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The investing strategy known as ESG is under attack, and virtually no one expects the backlash to die down.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingMore than a dozen Republican state a

  • Hardship withdrawals from a 401(k) will get easier soon, but for now, you need to master these strict rules to get money out of your retirement

    BETH PINSKER If you’re getting crushed by inflation and you have any money sitting in your 401(k), you may be wondering how you can get at it. In that kind of situation, something called a “hardship withdrawal” sounds like it would fit the bill.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

    Target is the latest big-box chain to join in on the post-Christmas sales period. Known as the 'The Target Clearance Run,' the sale takes place until the end of the year and includes discounts of up to 50% on categories such as sleepwear, children's and adult toys, and beauty and lifestyle products. Additional deals include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on board games, a $15 gift card for those who spend $50 on household cleaning products like tissues, paper towels, and cleaning products as well as $10 off for those who spend $50 on food and beverage same-day delivery.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • Alibaba CEO to oversee cloud arm following major server outage

    When Alibaba's former CEO Jack Ma passed the torch to Daniel Zhang, he established a system that regularly rotates executives to ensure the company always stays agile in the fast-changing internet space. It's time for this year's reshuffle -- the e-commerce and cloud computing titan made a few major reshuffle announcements on Thursday. The decision that stands out is happening at Alibaba Cloud, the third-largest public cloud infrastructure provider in the world only after AWS and Microsoft.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO wants to freeze his salary — and that of top execs

    The colorful CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. pressures the company's top executives to join him in a salary freeze.