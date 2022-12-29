Industrial Floor Coatings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker

Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Polyesters, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer, Alkyd and Others), By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Others), By Component Type (One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component, Five-Component), By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, High Solids, Powder, and Others), By End User (Transportation, General Industrial, Packaging, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Wood, and Others) By Region, and Competition.

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to rapid growth in industrialization all over the globe. In 2022, the degree of urbanization worldwide was at 57 percent.

Industrial floor coating is a transparent, liquid substance applied to the floor and dries to form a walking surface.It is described as a thin coating applied to the floor structure to guard against exposure and dangerous substances.



Industrial floor coating adds aesthetic value and offers abrasion and anti-skid protection.These coatings provide maintenance, repair, and protection options for various commercial and industrial flooring requirements while resisting abrasion and chemicals.



Industrial floor coatings can provide environmentally friendly ways to enhance the functionality of the floors in commercial and industrial buildings by lengthening the lifespan of the concrete and other flooring components.Enterprises emphasize performance, labor savings, and environmentally friendly raw materials as key growth areas.



The Industrial Floor Coatings market is expanding rapidly. Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to grow due to increased R&D spending and continued product development to improve the performance of Industrial Floor Coatings.

Growing Demand from The Construction Industry

The floor coating offers a high-performance, smooth, durable surface that lasts many years and can sustain large loads.It also protects floors from dampness, stains, and fractures.



Warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing & industrial facilities, showrooms, commercial & retail businesses, garages, and aviation hangars are a few places where floor coatings are applied.The expansion of construction activities worldwide has significantly influenced the demand for floor coverings in metropolitan areas.



The Industrial Floor Coatings industry strongly emphasizes embracing cutting-edge technologies like water-borne, solvent-borne, and UV-cured.They can be applied to both residential and commercial properties.



These coatings protect surfaces from impurities like moisture, UV radiation, and bacteria. Industrial Floor Coatings are most frequently used in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global increase in urbanization is expected to drive future market expansion for industrial floor coatings. The movement of people from rural to urban regions and the increase in urban population density are referred to as "urbanization." Urbanization is boosting demand for residential and non-residential buildings such as hospitals, schools, warehouses, and supermarkets, driving the industrial floor coatings industry. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 2.5 billion people, or 68% of the global population, will live in urban areas by 2050.

Growing Technological Advancement

As per growing technological development, there has been a variety of floor coating developed that could be used based on the end user’s demand.Four flooring coating systems are available, including general-purpose industrial floor coating, wear-resistant industrial floor coating, chemical-resistant industrial floor coating, urethane cement, and additional custom options on request that coating manufacturers can develop.



The rising importance of technological advancement helps in the appropriate use of layers, ensuring safety and welfare along with optimized material consumption. Hence, enhancing the productivity and aesthetic look in the arena.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, PPG launched a polyurethane-based industrial floor coat product range with water-resistant properties.

Market Segmentation

The Global Industrial Floor Coatings market is segmented by resin type, flooring material, component type, technology, and end-user.Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyurethanes, acrylic, polyesters, epoxy, fluoropolymer, alkyd, and others.



Based on the flooring material, the market is segmented into concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others.Based on component type, the market is segmented into one-component, two-component, three-component, four-component, and five-component.



Based on the end user, the market is segmented into transportation, general industrial, packaging, marine, aerospace, industrial wood, and others.

Market players

Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Dow Chemical Company, Nora System GmbH, Asian Paints Ltd, Milliken & Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., are some of the key market players



• Global Industrial Floor Coatings market, By Resin Type:

o Polyurethanes

o Acrylic

o Polyesters

o Epoxy

o Fluoropolymer

o Alkyd

o Others

• Global Industrial Floor Coatings market, By Flooring Material:

o Concrete

o Mortar

o Terrazzo

o Others

• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, By Component Type:

o One-Component

o Two-Component

o Three-Component

o Four-Component

o Five-Component Interior

• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, By Technology:

o Water-based

o Solvent-based

o High Solids

o Powder

o Others

• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, End User:

o Transportation

o General Industrial

o Packaging

o Marine

o Aerospace

o Industrial Wood

o Others

• Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



