Industrial Floor Mats Market to grow by USD 914.50 million |Incorporation of Multiple Safety Features in Mats to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor mats market is set to grow by USD 914.50 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.30% as per the latest research report by Technavio. The industrial floor mats market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Floor Mats Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover highlights on drivers, trends, and challenges impacting Industrial Floor Mats Market. Request a Free Sample Now!

The incorporation of multiple safety features in mats and the demand from the manufacturing industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial floor mats market during the forecast period. However, the issues with curling and buckling of mats may hamper the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Ergonomic floor mats and Entrance floor mats) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial floor mats market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Apache Mills

  • Bergo Flooring AB

  • ES ROBBINS Corp.

  • Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

  • KLEEN TEX Industries Inc.

  • Ludlow Composites Corp.

  • Mountville Mills Inc.

  • Unimat Industries LLC

  • Wearwell LLC

Industrial Floor Mats Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 914.50 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.17

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring AB, ES ROBBINS Corp., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc., Unimat Industries LLC, and Wearwell LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-floor-mats-market-to-grow-by-usd-914-50-million-incorporation-of-multiple-safety-features-in-mats-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301398517.html

SOURCE Technavio

