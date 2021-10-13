Industrial Floor Mats Market to grow by USD 914.50 million |Incorporation of Multiple Safety Features in Mats to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor mats market is set to grow by USD 914.50 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.30% as per the latest research report by Technavio. The industrial floor mats market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Floor Mats Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The incorporation of multiple safety features in mats and the demand from the manufacturing industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial floor mats market during the forecast period. However, the issues with curling and buckling of mats may hamper the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Ergonomic floor mats and Entrance floor mats) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial floor mats market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Apache Mills

Bergo Flooring AB

ES ROBBINS Corp.

Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

KLEEN TEX Industries Inc.

Ludlow Composites Corp.

Mountville Mills Inc.

Unimat Industries LLC

Wearwell LLC

Industrial Floor Mats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 914.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring AB, ES ROBBINS Corp., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc., Unimat Industries LLC, and Wearwell LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

