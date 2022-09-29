Industrial Flooring Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Flooring market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Industrial Flooring market during 2022-2028.

The global Industrial Flooring market size was valued at USD 6429.38 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period, reaching USD 12252.49 million by 2027.

Global Industrial Flooring Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

PVC Flooring

Wood Flooring

Stone Flooring

Applications: -

Indoor

Outdoor

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Summit

Flowcrete

Premier Industrial Flooring

Bonie

THE IRL GROUP

SSC Industrial Flooring

Veitchi Grou

RCR Industrial Flooring

Resdev

Elgood Industrial Flooring

IFI Floorings

BASF

European Floor Toppings

Fosroc

3M

Sika

IFT

Key Benefits of Industrial Flooring Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Industrial Flooring Market

Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Flooring Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Industrial Flooring Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Industrial Flooring Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Industrial Flooring Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Industrial Flooring Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Industrial Flooring Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

