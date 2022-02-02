U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Industrial Flow Solutions™, a Global Fluid Management Solutions Provider, Announces Rights Agreement with SIDE Industrie

·3 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fluid management solutions provider Industrial Flow Solutions, based in New Haven, Conn., USA, announced today the agreement to assume the global commercial and execution rights for its direct in-line pumping system – DIP Systeme® – from SIDE Industrie based in Villemer, France. The agreement strengthens the partnership established in 2019 between both companies. This news follows Industrial Flow Solutions' aggressive growth in its European footprint, with two acquisitions in the past four months – the October 2021 acquisition of Clearwater Controls in Scotland, and the January 2022 acquisition of Dreno Pompe in Italy.

Industrial Flow Solutions Logo

SIDE Industrie and founder, Stephane Dumonceaux, will provide Industrial Flow Solutions with technical and manufacturing support to continue growing its DIP Systeme. With over 2,000 units installed, the direct in-line pumping system provides customers with a unique solution to address and prevent issues plaguing wastewater networks throughout the world.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Stephane and SIDE Industrie, as well as to support their customers and distributor network while we continue growing the OverWatch™ and DIP Systeme brands globally," said John Wilson, President of Industrial Flow Solutions. "We have a shared vision of delivering high quality, high performance wastewater solutions through exceptional customer service and technical expertise," he added.

"Expanding our partnership with Industrial Flow Solutions is a great opportunity for our customers," said Stephane Dumonceaux, Founder and Managing Director, SIDE Industrie. "Industrial Flow Solutions will provide additional investment and resources to help realize the vision I had over 20 years ago which was to introduce a new solution to solve the challenges commonly found in wastewater networks," he added.

About Industrial Flow Solutions
Industrial Flow Solutions specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of pumping and fluid management solutions for harsh, rugged environments. With OverWatch™ direct in-line pump systems, BJM Pumps® products, Stancor® Pumps and Controls and Clearwater Controls, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of submersible and direct in-line pumps and controls ideal for industrial, commercial and municipal wastewater applications. Industrial Flow Solutions, headquartered in New Haven, Conn., is a portfolio company of May River Capital, a Chicago-based private-equity firm focused on lower middle-market industrial growth companies. For more information, please visit https://flowsolutions.com.

About SIDE Industrie
SIDE Industrie, inventor of the DIP Systeme®, specializes in solutions for the pumping of difficult fluids through the concept of Direct In-Line pumping with no wet well, in use at more than 2,000 global facilities. Located in Villemer, France, SIDE Industrie produces an array of DIP Systeme® solutions including OmniDIP®, SIDINOX, DIPM, DomoDIP®, DIP Booster and many others, allowing for the clean collection of raw effluents without odors or gas and without cleaning. For more information, visit https://www.side-industrie.com.

SIDE Industrie
OverWatch&#x002122; direct in-line pump system
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-flow-solutions-a-global-fluid-management-solutions-provider-announces-rights-agreement-with-side-industrie-301472744.html

SOURCE Industrial Flow Solutions

