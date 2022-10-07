U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.25
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,021.00
    +39.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,558.75
    +17.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.30
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9810
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1181
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9370
    -0.1310 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,022.73
    -324.45 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.52
    -7.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,149.76
    -161.54 (-0.59%)
     

Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size to Grow by USD 72.82 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blanchers market size is expected to grow by USD 72.82 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for frozen vegetables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the undesired effects of blanching on foods might challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Scope

The industrial food blanchers market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating, including ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports per month and view 100 reports per month

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food blanchers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial food blanchers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial food blanchers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blanchers market vendors

Related Reports

Industrial Food Milling Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial food milling machines market share is expected to increase by USD 121.47 million from 2021 to 2026.

Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The food and beverage filling equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 912.18 million from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Food Blanchers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 72.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.25

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Belt blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Drum blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Screw blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABCO Industries Inc.

  • Boema Spa

  • Cabinplant AS

  • Dodman Ltd.

  • Dutch TecSource B.V.

  • Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd.

  • GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc.

  • Idaho Steel

  • Lyco Manufacturing Inc.

  • Turatti Srl

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/industrial-food-blanchers-market

Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025
Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-food-blanchers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-72-82-mn-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301640672.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobs Report Looms; AMD Warns, Elon Musk Wins Twitter Trial Delay

    The major indexes reversed from short-term levels Thursday with the September jobs report on tap. Twitter fell as Elon Musk made new demands. AMD warned late.

  • These 3 S&P 500 Companies Are Cash-Generating Machines

    Let's face it - searching for stocks is difficult, especially with so many options available. One way to cut out the bad apples is by focusing on stocks with strong free cash flow.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • AMD Sinks After Early Peek at Revenue Shows Steep Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s preliminary third-quarter sales missed projections by more than $1 billion, adding to concerns about the sputtering market for personal-computer chips and sending its shares sliding in late trading.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Most

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • CVS Health expects lower Medicare performance rating to impact 2024

    In a regulatory filing late on Thursday, CVS said the newly-released Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage plans in 2023 lowered the rating for the company's Aetna National PPO plan to 3.5 stars from 4.5. Medicare Advantage plans are run by private insurers and are an alternative to the original Medicare - a government program for older Americans. Star Ratings are a performance and quality score given by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, since 2007, based on its annual consumer surveys.

  • 'Remarkable reversal': President Biden just (quietly) scaled back student loan forgiveness — and the change could impact up to 1.5M borrowers. Are you one of them?

    The move comes amid growing pushback on the program.

  • Treasuries Liquidity Problem Exposes Fed to ‘Biggest Nightmare’

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of global financial volatility has heightened concerns about regulators’ continuing failure to resolve liquidity problems with US Treasuries -- the debt that serves as a benchmark for the world.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Su