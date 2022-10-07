Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size to Grow by USD 72.82 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blanchers market size is expected to grow by USD 72.82 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for frozen vegetables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the undesired effects of blanching on foods might challenge market growth.
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Scope
The industrial food blanchers market report covers the following areas:
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating, including ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl.
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food blanchers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial food blanchers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial food blanchers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blanchers market vendors
Industrial Food Blanchers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 72.82 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.25
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
