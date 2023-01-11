Industrial food-cutting machines market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial food-cutting machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global industrial food-cutting machines market - Five forces

The global industrial food-cutting machines market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global industrial food-cutting machines market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial food-cutting machines market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, cheese, and others) and product (Industrial food slicers, Industrial food dicers, Industrial food millers, and Industrial food shredders).

The fruits and vegetables segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the popular processed tropical fruits include melons, watermelon, jack, papaya, grapefruit, pineapple, and mixed fruits, while fresh vegetables processed for cooking include corn, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, cabbage, and asparagus. The food and beverage sector companies also offer fruit and vegetable mixed salads and leafy vegetable salads. The processing of fruits and vegetables mainly involves mechanical changes such as peeling and cutting, following which the processed product is packaged for consumption. These factors will drive the growth of the food and vegetable segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global industrial food-cutting machines market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial food-cutting machines market.

APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. The growing popularity of fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables is encouraging established vendors to launch new fruit and vegetable-cutting machines. For instance, in February 2019, Hefferman launched the industrial food chopper FAM Tridis 180 designed for the processing of fresh vegetables, individual quick-frozen vegetables, and fruits. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global industrial food-cutting machines market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The steady growth of the food processing industry is driving the market growth.

The growing need for food processing as a part of the food supply chain globally has increased the demand for industrial food-cutting machines in recent years.

Moreover, food vendors are expanding their selection of processed foods.

Processing food such as meat requires industrial food-cutting machines to slice, dice, and shred.

Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods will increase the demand for industrial food-cutting machines during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of ultrasonic industrial food-cutting machines is a key trend in the market.

Ultrasonic food-cutting technology includes the use of vibrating cutting blades at high frequencies, which ensure high-quality, clean, and frictionless cutting.

Several suppliers of industrial food-cutting machines are incorporating ultrasonic technology into these machines.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Stringent safety regulations related to industrial food-cutting machines are challenging the market.

The market is regulated by organizations and government associations, such as the Comite European de Normalization (CEN), which enforce mandatory safety requirements for certain types of food machines.

Vendors also have to comply with the ISO 22000 standard, which applies to all stakeholders in the food chain and covers the implementation of good manufacturing principles, hazard analysis, and critical control points (HACCP) principles in manufacturing organizations.

Such regulations are expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial food-cutting machines market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial food-cutting machines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial food-cutting machines market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial food-cutting machines market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food-cutting machines market vendors

Industrial Food-cutting Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027

