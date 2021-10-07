U.S. markets closed

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market to Register USD 84.02 Mn| Rising number of product launches Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial food cutting machines market size is expected to grow by USD 84.02 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the rising number of product launches and the steady growth of the food processing industry. However, an increase in tariffs on steel imports will challenge growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth in the full report.
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the industrial food slicers segment in 2020. The increased adoption of food slicers by food and beverage companies to ensure uniformity of products is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the food and beverage industry and increasing government support initiatives will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food cutting machines market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial food cutting machines in APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • Brunner-Anliker AG

  • Buhler AG

  • EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

  • FAM NV

  • GEA Group AG

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • Jaymech Food Machines Ltd.

  • KRONEN GmbH

  • Urschel Laboratories Inc.

  • Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Breidenbach

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 84.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brunner-Anliker AG, Buhler AG, EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Breidenbach.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-food-cutting-machines-market-to-register-usd-84-02-mn-rising-number-of-product-launches-boost-market-growth--technavio-301395637.html

SOURCE Technavio

