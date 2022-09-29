Industrial food slicers Market size to grow by USD 119.04 Mn; Market Research Insights highlight rising demand for processed and packaged food products as key driver
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Industrial Food Slicers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.94% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes), meat and poultry, potatoes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Read Sample PDF Report
Vendor Insights
The global industrial food slicers is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing industrial food slicers with technologically improved features to balance the growing demand for equipment among food processing plants. The new product launches are allowing them to increase their customer base and address the concerns of existing customers. Vendors are also focusing on partnering with various food processing plants to maintain long-term relationships with well-established food manufacturers.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT
APS Industries
BIRO Manufacturing Co.
DADAUX SAS
Dutch TecSource B.V.
EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.
FAM NV
FIBOSA
Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH
Grasselli Spa
Havantec Food Equipment BV
holac Maschinenbau GmbH
ITW Food Equipment Group
JBT FTNON BV
KRONEN GmbH
Marel TREIF GmbH
Urschel Laboratories Inc.
Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the industrial food slicers market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.
The US is the major market for industrial food slicers in North America. The increased demand for processed food products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing focus among vendors on offering industrial food slicers with certifications from various agencies such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is expected to foster the growth of the industrial food slicers market in North America during the forecast period.
On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing market for industrial food slicers market. The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food slicers market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as China, the Netherlands, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for industrial food slicers during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
By application, the industrial food slicers market share growth in the fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing inclination toward packaged and processed food products is encouraging food manufacturers to expand their production capacity, open new facilities in various countries, and launch new fruit and vegetable-based food products. Also, the high efficiency and performance of industrial food slicers are increasing their use in slicing various fruits and vegetables including carrots, onion, apple, banana, lemon, tomato, eggplants, and kiwi fruits.
View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The industrial food slicers market is primarily driven by the growing demand for processed and packaged food products. Consumer inclination toward processed and packaged food products is increasing globally. This is mainly due to the convenience offered by processed and packaged food products. They are also rich in protein and are available in frozen forms, which helps in ensuring the safety of food products. The increase in demand for such products is encouraging F&B companies to extend their product portfolios. This is requiring them to expand production capacities and invest in new units of food processing equipment such as industrial food slicers. All these factors are driving the growth of the global industrial food slicers market.
The high price of raw materials poses a huge threat to the growth of the global industrial food slicers market. Vendors are highly dependent on stainless steel for manufacturing industrial food slicers. The price of stainless steel depends on various factors, including natural disasters and the global economy. With the increasing demand for stainless steel in the market and declining steel production, the price of steel prices is increasing globally. This will increase the overall manufacturing cost of industrial food slicers, which might make consumers reluctant to purchase them.
Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Industrial Food Slicers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 119.04 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.94
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT, APS Industries, BIRO Manufacturing Co., DADAUX SAS, Dutch TecSource B.V., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, FIBOSA, Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH, Grasselli Spa, Havantec Food Equipment BV, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, ITW Food Equipment Group, JBT FTNON BV, KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT
10.4 APS Industries
10.5 BIRO Manufacturing Co.
10.6 EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.
10.7 FAM NV
10.8 FIBOSA
10.9 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
10.10 Marel TREIF GmbH
10.11 Urschel Laboratories Inc.
10.12 Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.
slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-food-slicers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-119-04-mn-market-research-insights-highlight-rising-demand-for-processed-and-packaged-food-products-as-key-driver-301635718.html
SOURCE Technavio