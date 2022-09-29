Industrial food slicers Market size to grow by USD 119.04 Mn; Market Research Insights highlight rising demand for processed and packaged food products as key driver

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Industrial Food Slicers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.94% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes), meat and poultry, potatoes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Read Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Slicers Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global industrial food slicers is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing industrial food slicers with technologically improved features to balance the growing demand for equipment among food processing plants. The new product launches are allowing them to increase their customer base and address the concerns of existing customers. Vendors are also focusing on partnering with various food processing plants to maintain long-term relationships with well-established food manufacturers.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT

APS Industries

BIRO Manufacturing Co.

DADAUX SAS

Dutch TecSource B.V.

EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

FAM NV

FIBOSA

Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH

Grasselli Spa

Havantec Food Equipment BV

holac Maschinenbau GmbH

ITW Food Equipment Group

JBT FTNON BV

KRONEN GmbH

Marel TREIF GmbH

Urschel Laboratories Inc.

Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the industrial food slicers market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

Story continues

The US is the major market for industrial food slicers in North America. The increased demand for processed food products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing focus among vendors on offering industrial food slicers with certifications from various agencies such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is expected to foster the growth of the industrial food slicers market in North America during the forecast period.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing market for industrial food slicers market. The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food slicers market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as China, the Netherlands, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for industrial food slicers during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the industrial food slicers market share growth in the fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing inclination toward packaged and processed food products is encouraging food manufacturers to expand their production capacity, open new facilities in various countries, and launch new fruit and vegetable-based food products. Also, the high efficiency and performance of industrial food slicers are increasing their use in slicing various fruits and vegetables including carrots, onion, apple, banana, lemon, tomato, eggplants, and kiwi fruits.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The industrial food slicers market is primarily driven by the growing demand for processed and packaged food products. Consumer inclination toward processed and packaged food products is increasing globally. This is mainly due to the convenience offered by processed and packaged food products. They are also rich in protein and are available in frozen forms, which helps in ensuring the safety of food products. The increase in demand for such products is encouraging F&B companies to extend their product portfolios. This is requiring them to expand production capacities and invest in new units of food processing equipment such as industrial food slicers. All these factors are driving the growth of the global industrial food slicers market.

The high price of raw materials poses a huge threat to the growth of the global industrial food slicers market. Vendors are highly dependent on stainless steel for manufacturing industrial food slicers. The price of stainless steel depends on various factors, including natural disasters and the global economy. With the increasing demand for stainless steel in the market and declining steel production, the price of steel prices is increasing globally. This will increase the overall manufacturing cost of industrial food slicers, which might make consumers reluctant to purchase them.

Related Reports:

Industrial Food Slicers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT, APS Industries, BIRO Manufacturing Co., DADAUX SAS, Dutch TecSource B.V., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, FIBOSA, Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH, Grasselli Spa, Havantec Food Equipment BV, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, ITW Food Equipment Group, JBT FTNON BV, KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT

10.4 APS Industries

10.5 BIRO Manufacturing Co.

10.6 EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

10.7 FAM NV

10.8 FIBOSA

10.9 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.10 Marel TREIF GmbH

10.11 Urschel Laboratories Inc.

10.12 Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

