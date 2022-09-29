U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Industrial food slicers Market size to grow by USD 119.04 Mn; Market Research Insights highlight rising demand for processed and packaged food products as key driver

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Industrial Food Slicers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.94% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes), meat and poultry, potatoes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Slicers Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global industrial food slicers is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing industrial food slicers with technologically improved features to balance the growing demand for equipment among food processing plants. The new product launches are allowing them to increase their customer base and address the concerns of existing customers. Vendors are also focusing on partnering with various food processing plants to maintain long-term relationships with well-established food manufacturers.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT

  • APS Industries

  • BIRO Manufacturing Co.

  • DADAUX SAS

  • Dutch TecSource B.V.

  • EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

  • FAM NV

  • FIBOSA

  • Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH

  • Grasselli Spa

  • Havantec Food Equipment BV

  • holac Maschinenbau GmbH

  • ITW Food Equipment Group

  • JBT FTNON BV

  • KRONEN GmbH

  • Marel TREIF GmbH

  • Urschel Laboratories Inc.

  • Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

 Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the industrial food slicers market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

The US is the major market for industrial food slicers in North America. The increased demand for processed food products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing focus among vendors on offering industrial food slicers with certifications from various agencies such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is expected to foster the growth of the industrial food slicers market in North America during the forecast period.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing market for industrial food slicers market. The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food slicers market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as China, the Netherlands, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for industrial food slicers during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the industrial food slicers market share growth in the fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing inclination toward packaged and processed food products is encouraging food manufacturers to expand their production capacity, open new facilities in various countries, and launch new fruit and vegetable-based food products. Also, the high efficiency and performance of industrial food slicers are increasing their use in slicing various fruits and vegetables including carrots, onion, apple, banana, lemon, tomato, eggplants, and kiwi fruits.

View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The industrial food slicers market is primarily driven by the growing demand for processed and packaged food products. Consumer inclination toward processed and packaged food products is increasing globally. This is mainly due to the convenience offered by processed and packaged food products. They are also rich in protein and are available in frozen forms, which helps in ensuring the safety of food products. The increase in demand for such products is encouraging F&B companies to extend their product portfolios. This is requiring them to expand production capacities and invest in new units of food processing equipment such as industrial food slicers. All these factors are driving the growth of the global industrial food slicers market.

The high price of raw materials poses a huge threat to the growth of the global industrial food slicers market. Vendors are highly dependent on stainless steel for manufacturing industrial food slicers. The price of stainless steel depends on various factors, including natural disasters and the global economy. With the increasing demand for stainless steel in the market and declining steel production, the price of steel prices is increasing globally. This will increase the overall manufacturing cost of industrial food slicers, which might make consumers reluctant to purchase them.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Industrial Food Slicers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 119.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT, APS Industries, BIRO Manufacturing Co., DADAUX SAS, Dutch TecSource B.V., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, FIBOSA, Food Technology Thielemann GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GHD Georg Hartmann Maschinenbau GmbH, Grasselli Spa, Havantec Food Equipment BV, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, ITW Food Equipment Group, JBT FTNON BV, KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABM FOOD EQUIPMENT

  • 10.4 APS Industries

  • 10.5 BIRO Manufacturing Co.

  • 10.6 EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 FAM NV

  • 10.8 FIBOSA

  • 10.9 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.10 Marel TREIF GmbH

  • 10.11 Urschel Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.12 Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

