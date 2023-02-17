Industrial gas regulator market size to grow by USD 2.39 billion:Driven by increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial gas regulator market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.
Industrial gas regulator market - Five forces
The global Industrial gas regulator market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Industrial gas regulator market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Industrial gas regulator market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (single-stage and dual-stage).
The single-stage segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Single-stage gas regulators are used in applications that need gas for short durations. They are also used in applications with minimal inlet pressure variations. The installed base of air separation plants across process and discrete manufacturing industries such as oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and electronics has increased. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for single-stage industrial gas regulators, as air separation plants ensure the consistency of inlet pressure in pipelines and storage tanks. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global industrial gas regulator market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial gas regulator market.
APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key contributors to the industrial gas regulator market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population and the rising demand for processed food will drive the industrial gas regulator market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Industrial gas regulator market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan are driving market growth.
Industrial gas regulators ensure the safe and secure flow of gases in natural gas pipelines, storage tanks, and transportable cylinders.
The production of natural gas has been increasing steadily with the rise in the demand for clean energy.
The expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Mexico and Canada is leading to a rise in the production of natural gas in the US.
Moreover, China is investing extensively in the distribution of natural gas, which has propelled the demand for natural gas.
These factors, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Vendors offering valves with inbuilt pressure regulators, which is a key trend in the market.
Industrial facilities that need large quantities of industrial gases prefer to construct an air separation plant. However, facilities such as welding shops and foundries, which do not require large quantities of industrial gases, prefer to procure industrial gases from industrial gas suppliers or manufacturers.
Hence, vendors offer handwheel valves with inbuilt pressure regulators, shut-off valves, gauges, and flowmeters to address such concerns.
This reduces the effort taken and the time spent by end-user industrial facilities in setting up gas equipment.
These factors will fuel the adoption of industrial gas regulators.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Low penetration of natural gas in developing countries is challenging market growth.
In developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, the infrastructure required to distribute natural gas is inadequate.
These countries are heavily reliant on electricity, coal, and cooking gas cylinders for domestic heating and cooking applications.
Moreover, the lack of funds and the presence of densely populated urban areas can lower the speed of the construction of utility projects.
Therefore, small-scale industries and residences in developing countries do not have access to natural gas utilities.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this industrial gas regulator market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial gas regulator market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the industrial gas regulator market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industrial gas regulator market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial gas regulator market vendors
Industrial Gas Regulator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
138
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
3.13
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., and Xylem Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
