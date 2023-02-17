Industrial gas regulator market size to grow by USD 2.39 billion:Driven by increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial gas regulator market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

Industrial gas regulator market - Five forces

The global Industrial gas regulator market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Industrial gas regulator market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Industrial gas regulator market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (single-stage and dual-stage).

The single-stage segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Single-stage gas regulators are used in applications that need gas for short durations. They are also used in applications with minimal inlet pressure variations. The installed base of air separation plants across process and discrete manufacturing industries such as oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and electronics has increased. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for single-stage industrial gas regulators, as air separation plants ensure the consistency of inlet pressure in pipelines and storage tanks. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global industrial gas regulator market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial gas regulator market.

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key contributors to the industrial gas regulator market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population and the rising demand for processed food will drive the industrial gas regulator market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Industrial gas regulator market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan are driving market growth.

Industrial gas regulators ensure the safe and secure flow of gases in natural gas pipelines, storage tanks, and transportable cylinders.

The production of natural gas has been increasing steadily with the rise in the demand for clean energy.

The expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Mexico and Canada is leading to a rise in the production of natural gas in the US.

Moreover, China is investing extensively in the distribution of natural gas, which has propelled the demand for natural gas.

These factors, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Vendors offering valves with inbuilt pressure regulators, which is a key trend in the market.

Industrial facilities that need large quantities of industrial gases prefer to construct an air separation plant. However, facilities such as welding shops and foundries, which do not require large quantities of industrial gases, prefer to procure industrial gases from industrial gas suppliers or manufacturers.

Hence, vendors offer handwheel valves with inbuilt pressure regulators, shut-off valves, gauges, and flowmeters to address such concerns.

This reduces the effort taken and the time spent by end-user industrial facilities in setting up gas equipment.

These factors will fuel the adoption of industrial gas regulators.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Low penetration of natural gas in developing countries is challenging market growth.

In developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, the infrastructure required to distribute natural gas is inadequate.

These countries are heavily reliant on electricity, coal, and cooking gas cylinders for domestic heating and cooking applications.

Moreover, the lack of funds and the presence of densely populated urban areas can lower the speed of the construction of utility projects.

Therefore, small-scale industries and residences in developing countries do not have access to natural gas utilities.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial gas regulator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial gas regulator market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial gas regulator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial gas regulator market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial gas regulator market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial automation control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 39.34 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and plc), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The industrial display market size is expected to increase by USD 3.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (panel mount monitors, open frame displays, rugged displays, marine displays, and other types) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 138 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Air Liquide SA

10.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.5 Bellofram Group of Companies

10.6 Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

10.7 Cavagna Group Spa

10.8 Emerson Electric Co.

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Linde Plc

10.11 Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG

10.12 Pietro Fiorentini Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gas-regulator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-39-billiondriven-by-increasing-applications-of-natural-gas-in-north-america-europe-china-and-japan---technavio-301747451.html

SOURCE Technavio