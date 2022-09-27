Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size to Record a CAGR of 3.48%, Increasing Applications of Natural Gas in North America, Europe, China, And Japan to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gas Regulator Market by Technology (Single-stage and Dual-stage) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the industrial gas regulator market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.39 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

Key Market Driver

The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan are driving the industrial gas regulator market growth. Industrial gas regulators are used in storage tanks, natural gas pipelines, and transportable cylinders for the safe and secure flow of gases. The production of natural gas has been growing steadily, with the rise in demand for clean energy. The increasing production of natural gas in the US is attributed to factors such as the expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Mexico and Canada. Moreover, China is extensively investing in the distribution of natural gas, which has propelled the demand for natural gas. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By technology, the single-stage segment will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Single-stage gas regulators are used in applications that required gas for a short period. In addition, there has been a consistent rise in the installed base of air separation plants across process and discrete manufacturing industries. This will fuel the demand for single-stage industrial gas regulators as air separation plants.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial gas regulator market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing population and the rising demand for processed food. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Story continues

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., Xylem Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Air Liquide SA - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as high-flow regulators and ultra-high-pressure regulators.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as argon, oxygen, and helium regulators.

Bellofram Group of Companies - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 10 BM precision regulators and Type 10 HR precision regulators.

Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as gas flow measurement and control instruments.

Cavagna Group Spa - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 6000D, Type 5200, and Type 8500.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Gas Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 646.63 million from 2021 to 2026.

Gas Generator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas generator market share is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Air Liquide SA

10.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.5 Bellofram Group of Companies

10.6 Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

10.7 Cavagna Group Spa

10.8 Emerson Electric Co.

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Linde Plc

10.11 Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG

10.12 Pietro Fiorentini Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gas-regulator-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-48-increasing-applications-of-natural-gas-in-north-america-europe-china-and-japan-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301632981.html

SOURCE Technavio