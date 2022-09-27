U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,710.00
    +40.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,603.00
    +260.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,456.50
    +140.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.30
    +22.80 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    +1.29 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.60
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9631
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +1.12 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0816
    +0.0133 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3530
    -0.3270 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.60
    +940.32 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.91
    -7.04 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size to Record a CAGR of 3.48%, Increasing Applications of Natural Gas in North America, Europe, China, And Japan to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gas Regulator Market by Technology (Single-stage and Dual-stage) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the industrial gas regulator market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.39 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

Key Market Driver

The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan are driving the industrial gas regulator market growth. Industrial gas regulators are used in storage tanks, natural gas pipelines, and transportable cylinders for the safe and secure flow of gases. The production of natural gas has been growing steadily, with the rise in demand for clean energy. The increasing production of natural gas in the US is attributed to factors such as the expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Mexico and Canada. Moreover, China is extensively investing in the distribution of natural gas, which has propelled the demand for natural gas. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By technology, the single-stage segment will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Single-stage gas regulators are used in applications that required gas for a short period. In addition, there has been a consistent rise in the installed base of air separation plants across process and discrete manufacturing industries. This will fuel the demand for single-stage industrial gas regulators as air separation plants.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial gas regulator market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing population and the rising demand for processed food. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., Xylem Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Air Liquide SA - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as high-flow regulators and ultra-high-pressure regulators.

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as argon, oxygen, and helium regulators.

  • Bellofram Group of Companies - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 10 BM precision regulators and Type 10 HR precision regulators.

  • Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as gas flow measurement and control instruments.

  • Cavagna Group Spa - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 6000D, Type 5200, and Type 8500.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Gas Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 646.63 million from 2021 to 2026.

Gas Generator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas generator market share is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Air Liquide SA

  • 10.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • 10.5 Bellofram Group of Companies

  • 10.6 Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

  • 10.7 Cavagna Group Spa

  • 10.8 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Linde Plc

  • 10.11 Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Pietro Fiorentini Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026
Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gas-regulator-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-48-increasing-applications-of-natural-gas-in-north-america-europe-china-and-japan-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301632981.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. What to Watch For.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

    Oil rose more than 1% on Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $77.79.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Americans Aren't Satisfied With Their Retirement Plans Online - J.D. Power Ranks the Best

    Facing both inflation and a possible recession, retirement investors are under a lot of financial stress in 2022. And they are looking at their retirement plan providers for both information and guidance. But the Michigan-based consumer research firm J.D. Power … Continue reading → The post Americans Aren't Satisfied With Their Retirement Plans Online - J.D. Power Ranks the Best appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adobe, Google, Fremont Bank among office and campus projects winning Structures Awards

    To kick off a week of Structures Awards reveals, the Silicon Valley Business Journal on Monday announces the first batch of honorees for its annual celebration of commercial real estate projects and deals.