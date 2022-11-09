U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.75
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,082.00
    -93.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,074.50
    -19.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.70
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.63
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7420
    +0.0790 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,756.96
    -2,025.00 (-10.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.91
    -56.00 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.99
    -23.15 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Growth And Share Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Industrial Gas Regulator Market to Gain from its Increasing Usage in Automotive, Aerospace, & Chemical Industries: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gas regulator market is set to gain momentum from the increasing need to maintain and control the pressure and direction of gas and fluids in piping systems. It is extensively used in a wide range of industries, such as automotive, chemical, energy & power, electronics, aerospace, and petrochemical.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Brass, Stainless steel), By Gas Type (Corrosive, Inert, Toxic), By Regulator Type (Single stage, Dual stage), By End-use Industry (Metallurgy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Electric Power, Oil & gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that industrial gas regulators aid in providing safe and effective operations in high-end industries.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gas-regulator-market-102878


The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is halting production processes of several industries owing to the complete lockdown and social distancing measures. The governments of every nation are trying persistently to curb the transmission of coronavirus. With their help, we will soon be able to come out of this situation. Our reports are laden with elaborate analysis of the effects of this pandemic on every market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • Which region is expected to dominate the market?

  • Which segment would lead by generating the largest industrial gas regulator market share?

  • How would key players surge sales of industrial gas regulators throughout the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • What are the challenges, drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and dynamics of this market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Technological Developments to Augment Growth

The ongoing technological developments, such as water carbonation, advanced filtering, regulation, quick-fill, pressure regulation, integrated valve, and adjustable cartridge technologies are expected to drive the industrial gas regulator market growth in the coming years. Apart from this, the high demand for industrial gases such as helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen would also contribute to the market growth. However, the expensive nature of gas and the implementation of stringent laws and regulations by the governments may hinder the overall growth of the market for industrial gas regulators.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Show Lucrative Growth Owing to Establishing Energy & Gas Industry

Asia Pacific is projected to show lucrative growth in the near future owing to the presence of an establishing energy and gas industry in Japan, South Korea, India, and China. In North America, on the other hand, the oil and gas infrastructure is set to invest approximately USD 1.06 to USD 1.34 trillion throughout the forecast period. It is expected to further accelerate growth in this region.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industrial-gas-regulator-market-102878


Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Material Type

  • Brass

  • Stainless steel

  • By Gas Type

  • Corrosive

  • Inert

  • Toxic

By Regulator Type

  • Single stage

  • Dual stage

  • By End-use Industry

  • Metallurgy

  • Food & Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Chemical

  • Electric Power

  • Oil & gas

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Industrial Gas Regulators to Gain Competitive Edge

The market houses a large number of companies that are presently trying to gain a competitive edge by launching advanced industrial gas regulators and by joining hands with other reputed companies. Below is one of the key industry developments.

June 2019: Chemicals Inc. and Air Products unveiled a brand new gas density sensor at POWDERMET2019. It would help in measuring hydrogen percentage in furnaces constantly.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gas-regulator-market-102878


List of Key Companies Profiled in the Industrial Gas Regulator Market Report:

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Linde Group

  • Air Liquide

  • Praxair Inc.

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Airgas Inc.

  • Colfax Corporation

  • Itron

  • Cavagna Group SPA

  • GCE Group

  • Rotrax

  • Iwatani Corporation

  • Messer Group

  • Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

  • Iceblick Ltd.

  • Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

  • Basf

  • Buzwair

  • Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

  • GULF Cryo

  • Proton Gases

  • Kaiteki

  • Speciality Gases

  • MOX-Linde Gases

  • Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

  • Other key players

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

  • Latest Technological Advancement

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Industry SWOT Analysis

  • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

  • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

  • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

  • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Continued…


Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-gas-regulator-market-102878


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe automaker’s loss was 40 cents a share,

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Does ASML Holding's 'Buy' Recommendation Make Sense?

    A major sell-side firm started their fundamental coverage of semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding with an overweight (buy) recommendation. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators to see if this makes sense.

  • Here's My Formula for Investing in Gilead Sciences

    We reviewed the charts of Gilead Sciences on Oct. 4 and wrote that we "like the current look of the charts and indicators. Traders could go long GILD on strength above $68 and above $72. Our price target is $81 for now.

  • The Trade Desk Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    TTD has consistently posted strong bottom-line results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine of its last ten quarters.

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.74% and 13.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives account

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Palantir Won't Rise Again Until This Happens

    Curiously, the company actually beat revenue expectations. One would think that Palantir, with its top-of-the-line analytics software system used by the military and commercial enterprises, would be performing better. After all, with war between Russia and Ukraine and tensions swirling around China and Taiwan, along with other geopolitical hotspots flaring up after the pandemic, Palantir's big-data software should be in high demand.

  • Weed is stomping out cigarettes in the US — here are 3 stocks to consider as the industry keeps growing

    In a recent poll, 16% of Americans said they smoked marijuana in the past week, compared to just 11% for tobacco.

  • AMC stock remains steady on slight Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down AMC's third-quarter earnings results and how investors are responding.