Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry to Record USD 744.67 Mn Growth | 4.35% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gases market for glass industry by distribution channel (merchant liquid distribution, tonnage distribution, and cylinder and packaged distribution), gas type (nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global industrial gases market for the glass industry is set to grow by USD 744.67 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% between 2021 and 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry by Distribution Channel, Gas Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry by Distribution Channel, Gas Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market.
Download a Free Sample Now!

The automotive sector is observing strong growth in terms of vehicle sales post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is forcing automobile manufacturers to develop lightweight vehicles with comparatively lower carbon emissions. This rise in the preference for fuel-efficient lightweight vehicles is expected to positively impact the growth of the industrial gases market for the glass industry.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry, expanding glass packaging industry, and the flourishing global automotive industry.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report

Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry: Opportunities

Governments across many developed and developing countries increasing their spending on mega infrastructure projects, which is fostering the growth of various end-user sectors. In Germany, the chemical processing industry is witnessing high growth owing to the presence of state-of-the-art logistics, an excellent research landscape, and world-class infrastructure in the country. The growth of such end-user industries has subsequently increased the demand for industrial gases used for manufacturing glasses for industrial, medical, commercial, and residential sectors. Many such developments are creating significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry: Segmentation by Gas Type

Based on the segmentation by gas type, the market generated maximum revenue in the nitrogen segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increased use of nitrogen as a coolant. Also, factors such as the use of nitrogen as a refrigerant, inert properties of nitrogen, and low cost are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rapid growth of the construction industry coupled with the high adoption of construction machinery and material handling equipment in the region. Also, the strong growth of the automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the industrial gases market for glass industry in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the industrial gases market for glass industry and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Download a Free Sample Now!

Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry: Major Vendors

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.:

The company provides industrial gases such as hydrogen and oxygen, which can be used to supplement or replace air-fuel combustion applications, resulting in more efficient glass cutting or polishing.

Air Water Inc.:

The company offers a wide range of industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and others.

EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH:

The company specializes in technical gases production under the brand name CRYOTEC.

Gulf Cryo Holding CSC:

The company produces industrial gases such as Silane, Acetylene, Oxygen, and others, which are used in glass melting, lubricant spread over the mould in glass bottles.

HYGEAR:

The company offers industrial gas solutions that play a vital role in producing high-quality flat glass.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the industrial gases market for glass industry report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports:

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market – Global liquid nitrogen market is segmented by end-user (CPB, F and B, metal manufacturing and construction, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Farnesene Market – Global farnesene market is segmented by application (cosmetics, flavor and fragrances, performance materials, and lubricants) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 744.67 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.35

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HYGEAR, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gases-market-for-glass-industry-to-record-usd-744-67-mn-growth--4-35-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301396055.html

SOURCE Technavio

