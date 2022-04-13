U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Industrial Gases Market Size to Hit USD 148.16 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Industrial Gases Market companies analyzed in report are Air Liquide, Air Products, Linde, Matheson Tri-Gas, Messer Group, Gulf Cryo, BASF, Southern Company Gas, Universal Industrial Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, Bhuruka gases ltd, Concorde-Corodex Group, Dubai Industrial Gases, Bristol Gases.

Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Gases market size is projected to reach USD 148.16 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The global Industrial Gases market size was USD 91.29 billion in 2021. Market is set to gain traction from the high demand for crude oil and the urgent need to refine it for usage in various applications. At the same time, the expansion of the oil and gas industry would affect growth positively. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the total imports of crude oil in 2019 were 6,801,000 barrels per day (b/d). Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, Industrial Gases Market, 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Facilities and Unavailability of Laborers to Impact Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the unavailability of laborers and low demand for industrial gases from end-users because of the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities and nationwide lockdown measures. Besides, the usage of crude oil has reduced drastically because of the pandemic, thereby creating very less prices of the same. Our research reports will help you overcome this situation by choosing the right strategy.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/industrial-gases-market-101728


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 148.16 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 88.05 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

280

Segments covered

By Gas Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth

Oxygen Segments Earned 28.4% Share in 2020


Market Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth

Rising investments in electronics, metallurgy, food & beverages, and mining & metal sectors, especially in developing countries worldwide are set to propel the industrial gases market growth in the upcoming years. According to the World Investment Report 2018, for instance, in 2017, Asia Pacific invested approximately USD 476 billion of inflow from foreign direct investment. It was primarily focused on Singapore and China. However, the transportation, storage, and manufacturing of industrial gases revolve around numerous stringent governmental norms. It may hamper growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-gases-market-101728


Regional Insights-

Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization to Help Asia Pacific Grow Significantly

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 28.31 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. Besides, the surging usage of industrial gases in the power, oil & gas, and healthcare industries is set to drive growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow because of the expansion of the food & beverage industry. Additionally, the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry would spur growth in this region.

Segmentation-

Oxygen Segments Earned 28.4% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the gas type, the market is divided into oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, argon, and others. Out of these, the oxygen segment generated 28.4% in terms of the industrial gases market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage in a wide range of industries, such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, chemicals, and healthcare.

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of the industrial gases industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.


Quick Buy - Industrial Gases Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101728


A list of prominent manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Air Liquide (France)

  • Air Products (United States)

  • Linde (Ireland)

  • Matheson Tri-Gas (United States)

  • Messer Group (Germany)

  • Gulf Cryo (Kuwait)

  • BASF (United States)

  • Southern Company Gas (United States)

  • Universal Industrial Gases (United States)

  • Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (India)

  • Bhuruka gases ltd (India)

  • Concorde-Corodex Group (UAE)

  • Dubai Industrial Gases (UAE)

  • Bristol Gases (UAE)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Participants Focus on Gaining New Contracts to Supply Their In-house Products

The market contains numerous renowned companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. Most of them are focusing on bagging new contracts from reputed organizations for providing their in-house industrial gases. Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2021: Echo Energy Plc won two new contracts for selling industrial gases at considerable premiums. Both contracts have a timeline of 12 months and the company will begin selling gases from May 2021.

April 2020: Air Liquide signed 11 new agreements with its industrial merchant customers. It would supply hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen for 10 years to its customers. This way, the company will be able to compete in the market.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gases-market-101728


Global Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:

By Gas Type:

  • Oxygen

  • Nitrogen

  • Carbon Dioxide

  • Hydrogen

  • Argon

  • Others

By Application:

  • Packaging

  • Coolant

  • Carbonation

  • Cryogenic

  • Cutting & Welding

  • Laboratory

  • Air Separation

  • Others

By End User:

  • Metallurgy

  • Healthcare

  • Chemical

  • Food and beverage

  • Oil & Gas

  • Power

  • Pulp and Paper

  • Electronics

  • Water Treatment

  • Mining

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gases-market-101728


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


