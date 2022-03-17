U.S. markets closed

Industrial Gases Markets Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Industrial Gases will grow at a CAGR of 6.59% by 2026. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Industrial Gases Market
Industrial Gases Market

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

www.spendedge.com/report/industrial-gases-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Industrial Gases?

  • What are the Industrial Gases category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Gases sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Industrial Gases, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Free Sample of Our Best Selling Procurement Report:

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Industrial Gases category management practices.

Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Industrial Gases category?

  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

  • What are Industrial Gases procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gases-markets-sourcing-and-procurement-research-report--spendedge-301502136.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

