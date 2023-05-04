Industrial Gear Oil Market size to grow by USD 351.06 thoussand t from 2022 to 2027, Driven by global urbanization and industrialization - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gear oil market size is estimated to increase by USD 351.06 thousand t from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 2.95%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gear Oil Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between Neutral, LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES, AMALIE OIL CO., BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Croda International Plc, Dyade Lubricants B.V., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Hinduja Group Ltd., Petromin Corp., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, United Grease and Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Apar Industries Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and PJSC LUKOIL

Story continues

Download Sample Report To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive

landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the

global market segmentation.

Industrial gear oil market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing, mining, agriculture, energy, and others), product (mineral-based lubricants and synthetic-based lubricants), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is regarded as essential to both social and economic progress. Some of the factors which depend heavily on its manufacturing sector include a nation overall, and particularly its economic development. A nation's economic strength is determined by the growth of its manufacturing sectors and the share of manufacturing in GDP is, therefore, a basic indicator of the significance of the sector in a country's economy. Hence, growth in the manufacturing sector will spur the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Buy report!

Industrial Gear Oil Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Global urbanization and industrialization are key factors driving the growth of the global industrial gear oil market during the forecast period.

Global urbanization and industrialization are always on the growing side. This is due to some of the co-mediators having a consistent demand for commodities such as iron in ferroalloy metals, bauxite in non-ferrous metals, gold and silver in precious metals, gypsum and talc in industrial minerals, and coal in energy or mineral fuels.

These commodities are an essential part of many day-to-day household and construction industry requirements and additionly, there are a few other mineral types, such as lithium, that are slowly gaining pace.

These minerals can be one of the leading drivers of the metal and mining industry, in the nearby future.

Hence, such factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial lubricants market, will grow the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising demand from the marine industry is an emerging trend in the global industrial gear oil market growth.

Global seaborne trade witnesses a gradual increase, despite the challenges in the past decade. This is due to the adverse effects of the global recession and demand-supply disparities in manufactured goods and commodities.

Moreover, emerging economies such as China and India have become crucial hubs for manufacturing a range of goods and commodities.

Thus, the growth in seaborne trade is expected to drive the demand for ships, which, in turn, will create the need for industrial gear oil for marine engines and other parts of ships during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The increasing adoption of automatic lubrication systems is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global industrial gear oil market.

Increasing automation, which, in turn, is increasing manufacturing competitiveness, creating a competitive global manufacturing landscape due to the technological advances.

The rise in competition leads to the adoption of high-speed machinery, high-volume production, and the requirement for machinery to run for longer periods, and thus, the appropriate and adequate amount of lubricants is needed to ensure safe operation, reduce unscheduled downtime, and wear and tear.

Each manufacturing facility is expected to have several hundred to thousands of lubricant points, depending on the size of the establishment. Lubrication is still done using manual labor, which can be impractical in an increasingly automated process industry.

Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial gear oil market in APAC is high. This can be attributed to an increase in manufacturing activities, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for general machinery, thereby driving the need for industrial gear oil. The region is a successful global manufacturing hub, and registers significant investments in all its major industries. An increase in the number of large construction projects in the renewable energy sector to meet energy demand and population growth will contribute to the growth of the industrial gear oil market in APAC.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing

drivers, trends, challenges for the market. VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Gear Oil Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial gear oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial gear oil market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial gear oil market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial gear oil market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive differential gear market size is expected to increase to USD 4.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive differential gear market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in sales of SUVs is notably driving the automotive differential gear market growth.

The industrial gear motors and drives market size is expected to increase by USD 4.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial gear motors and drives market segmentation by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for energy-efficient industrial gear motors and drives is notably driving the industrial gear motors and drives market growth.

Industrial Gear Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2023-2027 351.06 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES, AMALIE OIL CO., BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Croda International Plc, Dyade Lubricants B.V., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Hinduja Group Ltd., Petromin Corp., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, United Grease and Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Apar Industries Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and PJSC LUKOIL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial gear oil market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Mineral-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Synthetic-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES

12.4 AMALIE OIL CO.

12.5 Apar Industries Ltd.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 BP Plc

12.8 Chevron Corp.

12.9 China Petrochemical Corp.

12.10 Croda International Plc

12.11 Exxon Mobil Corp.

12.12 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

12.13 Petroleos de Venezuela SA

12.14 Petromin Corp.

12.15 PJSC LUKOIL

12.16 Shell plc

12.17 TotalEnergies SE

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gear-oil-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-351-06-thoussand-t-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-global-urbanization-and-industrialization---technavio-301814601.html

SOURCE Technavio