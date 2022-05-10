U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.30
    +25.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.33
    -8.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,809.55
    +186.30 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.38
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.80
    -3.29 (-3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    -15.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.32 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,653.35
    +779.70 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.02
    +19.82 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Industrial Gearbox Market Estimated to Arrive at USD 9.27 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.41% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Implementation of Strict Government Regulations to Boost Industrial Gearbox Market Growth

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Gearbox Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Industrial Gearbox Market” information by Type, by Design, by Industry and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 9.27 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.41% by 2027.

Industrial Gearbox Market Scope:
The increasing adoption of automated industrial gearboxes in different end use industries like machinery, automotive, agriculture, and food processing will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players in Industrial Gearbox Market Covered are:

  • David Brown (UK)

  • Kumera Corporation (Finland)

  • Parsons Peebles LTD (UK)

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Fluor Corporation (US)

  • Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd (India)

  • PG Drive (India)

  • GearTec (US)

  • Sew-Eurodrive (Germany)

  • Elecon Group Company Limited (India)

  • Artec Machine Systems (US)

  • Dana Limited (US)

  • GBS Gearbox Services International (Switzerland)

  • Unico Mechanical (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7272

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Industrial Gearbox Market Drivers
The implementation of strict government regulations to control noise pollution coupled with reducing power overload across different industrial units will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Slowdown in Industrial Activities to act as Market Restraint
The slowdown in industrial and economic activities and technical challenges may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

High Maintenance and Manufacturing Cost to act as Market Challenge
The high maintenance and manufacturing cost may act as a market challenge over the forecast period. Besides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may also impede market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 Pages) on Industrial Gearbox Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-gearbox-market-7272

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The global industrial gearbox market is bifurcated based on type, design, size, torque, and industry.

By type, helical will lead the market over the forecast period.

By design, parallel axis will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By size (KW), the industrial gearbox market is segmented into large (above 1 MW) and small (up to 55 kW).

By torque, the industrial gearbox market is segmented into above 50,000 Nm and up to 50,000 Nm.

By industry, wind power will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis
APAC to Lead Industrial Gearbox Market
During the stated time frame, Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial gearbox market and was estimated to hold the largest piece of the pie. China had the largest share of the whole industry required to be kept during the specified time frame in the district. Asia-Pacific is one of the world's biggest markets for industrial gearboxes. In 2017, the region accounted for about two-thirds of global renewable producing capacity, as per the International Renewable Energy Agency. Renewable energy capacity in the region has nearly doubled in the last five years, touching nearly 9,168 GW in 2017. China and India contributed the most to the total renewable energy generation capacity in the area. As per the Bloomberg New Energy Finance, total new clean energy investments in Japan were roughly USD 23.40 billion in 2017. Renewable energy segments like solar and wind are included in the clean energy investment. Increased investments in wind power and renewable energy generation will enhance the installation of the industrial gearboxes to meet Japan's energy demands. Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries contributed around USD 284.62 billion in gross value added in 2018, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7272

In addition, the Government of India is pursuing a number of measures aimed at boosting the agricultural sector's growth. For example, the GoI established the Transport and Marketing Aid (TMA) initiative to offer financial assistance for agricultural product transportation and marketing in order to boost agricultural exports. Industrial gearboxes are necessary in agricultural machinery and equipment to deliver the needed speed and torque. Sprayers, grain conveyors, and seeders are just a few of the agricultural applications for industrial gearboxes. Between 2019 and 2024, such factors are likely to boost demand for industrial gearboxes. During the projected period, the region is expected to lead the market.

During the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to possess the greatest share and increase at the fastest rate. Because countries like Japan and China are among the world's top manufacturing nations, the region has the largest market share. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase because of the planned wind power installation and the increasing automation in the manufacturing industries in the region. Due to rapidly changing consumer behaviour, regulations to attain sustainable development, as well as investment in industrial infrastructure, the Asia Pacific area is an emerging economy that, according to the World Economic Forum, will have the greatest GDP. The market has been spurred by exponentially expanding energy needs to meet population growth, fast industrialization, and urbanization. The region's adoption of gears has been boosted by the ongoing construction of new household and commercial spaces, as well as the rising installation of new power producing facilities. The region's expansion will be aided by a strong agricultural foundation and a significant number of small, medium, and large-scale farmers.

Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7272

North America to Have Favorable Growth in Industrial Gearbox Market
North America will have favorable growth in the industrial gearbox market over the forecast period. North America has created manufacturing infrastructures for a variety of worldwide brands, and mining activities are producing more minerals. Furthermore, the region has vast prospective reserves for hydrocarbon exploration, and favourable government investments to boost the production of oil and gas from these reservoirs are expected to positively complement product demand. The US & Canada, for example, are operating in the region and are expanding the energy-efficient technology installation. Furthermore, focusing on lowering human interference in machining operations to increase quality and productivity, as well as shifting concerns for the energy optimization, would help the North American sector grow even more. Owing to the expansion in power created by sustainable power assets, the United States possessed the largest share of the pie in North America during the hypothesized time frame. Due to expanding mineral production from mining operations and rising potential for discovering hydrocarbons, North America will see significant market expansion throughout the projection period. Furthermore, favourable government investments to improve oil and gas production from reservoirs will expand the market's footprint.

Related Reports:
Reciprocating Compressor Market Research Report: Information By Product, Type, Cooling, Output Power, Portability, Stage, End-Use - Forecast till 2030

Synchronous Motor Market Research Report: By Mount Type, By Voltage Class, By Application and By End User – Forecast to 2030

VOC Concentrator Market Research Report: Information by Adsorbent, by Application and by Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • Here's Why I Think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Here’s Why Philip Morris’ Potential Offer for Swedish Match Is Bad for Altria Stock

    It could mean losing an opportunity as consumers continue to transition to next-generation tobacco products in the U.S., including e-cigarettes.

  • Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?

    Leading telemedicine provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) was already experiencing a rough 2022 when it reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27. Heading into that earnings release, shares were down 39% for the year -- and it's only gotten worse from there.