Industrial Gearbox Market Size to Grow by USD 9.91 billion, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Industrial Gearbox Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (standard gearbox and precision gearbox) and end-user (power generation, oil and gas, general machinery, and others)

Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 9.91 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.22 %. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The industrial gearbox market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the market in APAC. The region is home to some of the largest oil and gas-consuming countries and chemical and industrial manufacturing industries. This will drive the industrial gearbox market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Industrial Gearbox Market Driver:

In the last few decades, technological growth is driving advances in automation, which is prompting the adoption of robots and industrial automation. The use of automation is increasing across all industrial sectors globally. The adoption of automation is high in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to drive the industrial gearbox market during the forecast period. For repetitive tasks in manufacturing and other industries, robots and automation equipment are used. The need to manufacture advanced robots and their scope of application have led to research on the development of high-precision gearboxes. The increasing mechanization of manual jobs in industries is expected to fuel the demand for industrial gearboxes during the forecast period.

Story continues

Industrial Gearbox Market Trend:

Wind power generation capacity has increased over the last few decades, due to a decline in the cost of components used in wind turbines, including gearboxes. The cost of wind turbine gearboxes has declined significantly over the years due to changes in designs, optimization in raw material sourcing and supply chain, entry of new players, intense competition, and larger economies of scale. The average global prices of wind turbine gearboxes are expected to decline by around 5% during the forecast period. This will propel the demand for industrial gearboxes in the wind energy sector. It will also reduce replacement costs and increase in the number of units sold.

Industrial Gearbox Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 9.91 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Standard gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Precision gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

11.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

11.6 Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

11.7 Rexnord Corp.

11.8 SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

11.9 Siemens AG

11.10 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.11 The Timken Co.

11.12 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

