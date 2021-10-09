U.S. markets closed

Industrial Gearbox Market Size to Increase USD 10.37 Bn | APAC to Occupy 53% Market Share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Industrial Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The industrial gearbox market size is set to increase by USD 10.37 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the adoption of industrial automation, growing investments in renewable energy will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the growing competition from direct drive systems will restrict the market growth.

The resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the slowdown in Chinese manufacturing sector might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Timken Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial gearbox market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into standard gearbox and precision gearbox. The market growth in the standard gearbox segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Industrial Girth Gear Market - Global industrial girth gear market is segmented by end-user (cement, mining, chemical and petrochemicals, metal fabrication, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market - Global industrial planetary gearbox market is segmented by end-user (discrete industry and process industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Gearbox Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 10.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Timken Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gearbox-market-size-to-increase-usd-10-37-bn--apac-to-occupy-53-market-share--technavio-301395380.html

SOURCE Technavio

