U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,214.00
    +15.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,883.00
    +101.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,333.00
    +12.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.60
    +13.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.53
    +3.13 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.50
    +17.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    26.44
    +0.72 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.99
    +3.01 (+9.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.3510 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,844.82
    +544.01 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.32
    +19.70 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.28
    +4.80 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Industrial Gearbox Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Industrial Gearbox Market: Siemens (Germany) , Bonfiglioli (Italy), SEW Eurodrive (Germany), Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Nidec Motor Corporation (Japan), Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd (India), Dana Brevini Power Transmission (Italy), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hongkong), Bauer Gear GmbH (Germany), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy) , Comer Industries (Italy), China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial gearbox market size was USD 26.17 billion in 2020. The market valuation is projected to grow from USD 27.92 billion in 2021 to USD 38.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, Industrial Gearbox Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as integrating smooth operation of machinery in various industries and rising demand from cement, steel, power plants, plastic, and rubber industries will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid industrialization will increase the footprint of the market.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gearbox-market-106417

Companies Profiled in the Industrial Gearbox Market:

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Bonfiglioli (Italy)

  • SEW Eurodrive (Germany)

  • Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH (Germany)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

  • Nidec Motor Corporation (Japan)

  • Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd (India)

  • Dana Brevini Power Transmission (Italy)

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hongkong)

  • Bauer Gear GmbH (Germany)

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Comer Industries (Italy)

  • China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (China)

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Reduced Output to Cause Market Hindrance During the Pandemic

The pandemic bought on a sudden health emergency on the global economy halting various business practices, including the sector of the industrial gearbox. World production and trade routes were halted, leading to disruptions in the supply chains. Imposed lockdowns and restricted movement of the general population led to workforces being displaced. Business practices had to be shut during the peak of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus. These factors severely impacted the market, causing a dent in overall value.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gearbox-market-106417

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR

4.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 38.10 million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 26.17 million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

240

Segments covered

Type, Design, End-User, Region

Growth Drivers


Increasing Industrialization in Developing Economies, such as India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, to Augment Growth


Increasing Adoption of Industrial Automation Across Various Industries Aids Market Growth


Rising Industrialization in Developing Economies, such as the Middle East & Africa, to Aid Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges


High Manufacturing and Maintenance Cost Likely to Hamper Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gearbox-market-106417

Segments

Type, Design, End-User, and Region are Studied

By type, the market can be divided into helical industrial gearbox, planetary industrial gearbox, bevel industrial gearbox, worm industrial gearbox, screw industrial gearbox, and others.

With respect to design, the market is broken down into parallel axis, angled axis, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into material handling, automotive, construction, power generation, mining, food & beverages, manufacturing industry, and agriculture.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Report Coverage

The market report for industrial gearbox encompasses critical aspects such as valuable insights, industry-related information, and historical data. Various methodologies and approaches have been integrated to formulate a qualitative & quantitative forecast during the intended period. The report also contains factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Adoption of Industrial Adoption & Improving Industrialization to Augment Growth

Factors, such as rapidly increasing industrialization and rising measures undertaken to modernize industrial infrastructure, will boost the industrial gearbox market growth during the forecast period. Rising applications and increasing government support toward developing advanced energy flexible and effective buildings will increase the footprint of the market. Also, increasing automation activities and the rising number of developing economies will extend the existing boundary of the market.

However, high manufacturing costs will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Higher maintenances costs will further limit the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Exert Dominance due to Rapidly Changing Consumer Behavior

Asia Pacific will witness the largest industrial gearbox market share during the forecast duration due to increasing energy requirements from consumers and rising investments in industrial infrastructure. Additionally, factors, such as rapid industrialization & urbanization and constant building of new domestic & commercial spaces, will increase the footprint of the market. Also, the region is home to a rich agricultural background backed by a large number of small, medium, and large-scale farmers, which will trigger increased market growth.

North America will hold considerable market growth during the forecast period owing to rising mineral production from the mining operation and increasing potential for exploring hydrocarbons. Additionally, favorable government investments to increase oil & gas from reservoirs will further increase the footprint of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Expansion & Integrating Additional Distribution Channels to Bolster Market Share

The industrial gearbox industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players providing a wide range of products to their consumer base. Numerous players are employing strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration, launching novel products, and expanding production capabilities to keep up with the current demand. For example, in April 2021, AGCO Corporation presented the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award for Collaboration & Innovation to Nidec Motor Corporation. The company was provided with the prestigious award for immense technological advancements with cost savings. Others are focused on developing a global presence to widen their outreach.

Industry Development

  • October 2021: Regal Beloit Corporation merged with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation. The new entity will have four business verticals, motion control solutions, climate solutions, commercial systems, and industrial systems.

Quick Buy - Industrial Gearbox Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106417

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Gearbox Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Helical Industrial Gearbox

      • Planetary Industrial Gearbox

      • Bevel Industrial Gearbox

      • Worm Industrial Gearbox

      • Screw Industrial Gearbox

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design

      • Parallel Axis

      • Angled Axis

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Material Handling

      • Automotive

      • Construction

      • Power Generation

      • Mining

      • Food & Beverage

      • Manufacturing Industry

      • Agriculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Helical Industrial Gearbox

      • Planetary Industrial Gearbox

      • Bevel Industrial Gearbox

      • Worm Industrial Gearbox

      • Screw Industrial Gearbox

      • Others

TOC Continued.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gearbox-market-106417

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bench Power Supply Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Output (Single, Multi-Channel) By Voltage (Bipolar, Unipolar) , By Type (Linear, Switching) , By Application(General laboratory, Education, Industry, Research, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Bipolar Generator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard Bipolar Forceps Generator, Others), By Application (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Buffer Modules Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (12 V DC, 24 V DC, 48 V DC, 72 V DC), By Mounting (DIN Rail-Mounted, Unmounted), By Application (IndustrialAutomation, Energy Management) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Bases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open, Fully enclosed, Others), By Application (Power sector, Automotive sector, Electronic sector, Industrial sector, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Link Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Type K Links, Type T Links, Type H Links, Others), By Application (Distribution, Semiconductor, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S: +1 424 253 0390

U.K: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Shell stops buying Russian oil and gas - live updates

    Russian oil ban 'on the table' as Johnson vows to shore up North Sea industry Inside the West's battle to wean itself off Russian oil and gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin never believed the West would cut off Russian oil: that was a grave mistake Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Growing and Undervalued - but Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows may Deter Investors

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting stress tested as the stock erases the gains it made in the last 12 months and is currently some 3% in the red. Given that there is a lot of volatility in markets at the moment, we will step back and re-evaluate the fundamentals.